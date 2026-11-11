BJP Puts Up Posters In Mathura Depicting Akhilesh Yadav 'Holding Angad's Leg'

MENAFN - IANS) Mathura, Nov 11 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put up hoardings to extend Diwali greetings to the people in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, however, what catches the eye is Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav being shown as holding 'Angad's leg'.

The poster shows the SP Chief apparently trying to remove 'Angad's leg' twice, 2022 and 2027, referring to the last and upcoming Assembly elections.

This is seen in reference to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's warning that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is "Angad's leg", referring to the mythological figure from Ramayan, which the opposition parties cannot shake.

Home Minister Amit Shah had made the remarks during his visit to Uttar Pradesh last month, in view of the upcoming state Assembly polls.

However, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the Home Minister's remarks while addressing the 'Dilli Chalo' rally at New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

Hitting back at Home Minister Shah, Akhilesh Yadav said: "Those who came saying that their stance is unshakeable like 'Angad's leg', now know that there is no ground left beneath their feet, so where will you place Angad's leg?"

Speaking at the protest rally, organised to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities, the SP Chief said: "Those who once came from Uttar Pradesh will be driven out of it itself. The people of the state know how to welcome and even know it better how to bid farewell. In 2027, their farewell will be of such a kind that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies will not be able to return again."

He had also referred to the BJP-led NDA's defeat in five seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls, including Varanasi, saying: "Those boasting of a double-engine government ended up getting a double defeat and a double zero in Uttar Pradesh...I am happy that the people of Kashi gave them a double zero!"

Earlier, Union Minister Amit Shah, while speaking at the inauguration of the BJP's state executive committee meeting in Lucknow last month, had criticised the Samajwadi Party and its Chief.

"Today was the day when unarmed Ram devotees and kar sevaks were fired upon indiscriminately in Ayodhya during the then SP government and the water of the Saryu river turned red with their blood," he said.

He questioned the SP, asking how he can stake a claim to form the government in the state again?

Home Minister Shah warned that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is "Angad's leg," which the opposition parties cannot shake.