Emraan Hashmi Says, Combat, Gunfight Sequences Demanded Different Kind Of Preparation From Him For 'Gunmaaster G9'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actor Emraan Hashmi, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Gunmaaster G9', has shared that the film was quite physically demanding as the form of gunfights and hand-to-hand combat in the film were quite new for him to explore.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on Wednesday, and promises a thrilling action entertainer. The actor underwent an intensive preparation period, working on martial arts, gun shooting and the physical demands of the action sequences.

He said,“I'm known for playing characters who have often found themselves in dangerous situations, but Gunmaaster G9 takes that to another level. This time, I am not just reacting to the danger; I am right in the middle of the action. The hand-to-hand combat, gun sequences and stunts demanded a different kind of preparation. I wanted to make sure that the action felt convincing and that audiences saw a side of me they hadn't seen before. That's what made this film exciting for me”.

The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh, and is helmed by Aditya Datt and bankrolled by Deepak Mukut.

Genelia Deshmukh, who shares screen space with Hashmi for the first time, shared that the film's commercial appeal lies in its ability to bring together very different emotions.

She said,“What I enjoyed about 'Gunmaaster G9' is that it doesn't restrict itself to one mood. There's action, but there's also romance, humour, music and emotion. A film like this gives you the opportunity to entertain audiences in several ways. Working with Emraan for the first time was also something I was looking forward to. The trailer is only a glimpse of the world we've created”.

“When a film promises this kind of action and scale, you want every character to add something to the madness. 'Gunmaaster G9' has a very entertaining mix of characters and situations. It has the kind of larger-than-life moments that audiences enjoy watching together in a theatre, and I think that's where its appeal lies”, Aparshakti Khurana added.

Producer Deepak Mukut shared that the scale of the film was central to the team's vision, as he said,“We wanted to mount 'Gunmaaster G9' as a big-screen entertainer, and that meant backing the action with the scale it demanded. From the action sequences to the locations and the overall production, the intention was to give audiences something they would want to experience in a cinema hall. We believe the combination of Emraan's new action avatar, the music and the film's commercial ingredients makes this an exciting proposition.”

The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and is set to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026.