K'taka Govt Files SLP In SC Challenging HC Verdict On 56 Pc Reservation

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 11 (IANS) The Karnataka government has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court verdict striking down the State's decision to provide 56 per cent reservation, Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G. Parameshwara said on Wednesday.

He said the government had already directed the filing of an appeal against the High Court order, which held that reservation could not exceed the 50 per cent ceiling. The State would now await the Supreme Court's decision, he said, adding that the issue would also be brought to the attention of the Union Government.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Parameshwara pointed out that Tamil Nadu's 69 per cent reservation had been protected by placing it in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

"When a neighbouring State has 69 per cent reservation, there is a legitimate question as to why Karnataka should not be given similar protection," he said.

He said the previous BJP government under Basavaraj Bommai should have simultaneously urged the Union Government to include its decision to increase reservation in the Ninth Schedule. Had that been done, the present difficulties might not have arisen, he added.

He also noted that recruitment processes were already facing considerable uncertainty and that the reservation issue had further complicated the situation.

On the State's demand for drought relief from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), Parameshwara said Karnataka had not received an appointment from the Union Government despite writing to it more than two weeks ago.

He said it would serve little purpose to seek an appointment with the Prime Minister during his Mysuru visit, as his schedule would already be fixed. The government would instead seek a separate appointment at an appropriate time.

"Once we are given an appointment, a decision will be taken on taking an all-party delegation to Delhi," he said.

Responding to a question on farmer suicides amid drought conditions, Parameshwara said the number of reported cases this year was lower compared to previous years, including last year.

He said hundreds and even thousands of cases had been reported four or five years ago, while the numbers had declined this year.

The government had enacted legislation to regulate microfinance institutions and had also announced a decision to defer loan repayments by up to six months to prevent farmers from facing harassment during recovery proceedings.

However, he expressed concern over private hand loans, which generally lack formal documentation and regulatory oversight. Since such transactions take place directly between individuals, the government often has no information about them. Harassment by private lenders could put borrowers under severe pressure, he said.

Regarding notices issued by cooperative banks for loan repayment, he said the government had already issued directions and that the Cooperation Minister would instruct the banks concerned to follow the government's decision.

On the rising prices of essential commodities, including milk and curd, Parameshwara said the government was not attempting to justify price increases but pointed out that Karnataka had not received its legitimate share of grants and financial resources from the Centre.

He said greater financial assistance from the Union Government would reduce the financial burden on the State and potentially lessen the need for price increases.

He also highlighted the rising cost of diesel and other agricultural inputs, which had affected farmers, and said milk production in Karnataka had declined this year.

The government had a responsibility to ensure that milk producers received a fair price and were not pushed into further financial distress, he said, explaining the rationale behind the recent milk price revision.

Acknowledging that the increase had also placed an additional burden on urban consumers and the general public, he said the government did not deny the impact.

He further pointed out that curd attracts five per cent GST and said tax-related issues also needed to be addressed.