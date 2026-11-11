Assam To Get Rs 501-Crore Caustic Soda Plant, Boost Industrial Ecosystem: CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 11 (IANS) Assam is set to strengthen its industrial ecosystem with a proposed Rs 501-crore caustic soda manufacturing plant, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, highlighting the government's growing focus on attracting investment and creating value-added industries within the state.

In a social media post, Sarma said the upcoming facility would cater to the raw material requirements of the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), reducing its dependence on suppliers located outside Assam.

“Why should the value go elsewhere when Assam can create it right here?” the Chief Minister said. Caustic soda, or sodium hydroxide, is a key industrial chemical with applications in petroleum refining, water treatment, paper and textile manufacturing, among other sectors.

NRL currently procures thousands of metric tonnes of the chemical from outside the state every year. The proposed plant is expected to ensure a more reliable local supply, reduce transportation and logistics costs and generate employment and business opportunities in the region.

The project could also contribute to the development of downstream industries and strengthen Assam's position as an emerging manufacturing and industrial hub.

The announcement comes at a time when the Assam government has intensified efforts to attract private investment and build an industry-friendly ecosystem.

The state has been pushing infrastructure development, ease of doing business and sector-specific investments, particularly in energy, petrochemicals, manufacturing and allied industries.

The caustic soda project also complements NRL's larger expansion plans. The refinery is undertaking a major capacity expansion from 3 million metric tonnes per annum to 9 MMTPA, while also pursuing a polypropylene project at Numaligarh, reflecting the broader push towards downstream industrialisation in Assam.

NRL Portal Dev: With the Rs 501-crore investment, the state aims to retain more industrial value locally instead of depending on supply chains outside the Northeast. While details regarding the plant's location, production capacity and timeline are yet to be announced, the project is being seen as another step in Assam's recent drive to convert its natural resources and infrastructure advantages into sustained industrial growth.