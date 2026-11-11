TN: Dhinakaran Slams Vijay Over Murders, Seeks Action To Restore Law And Order

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 11 (IANS) AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran criticised Chief Minister Joseph Vijay over the alleged deterioration of law and order in Tamil Nadu, saying recurring murders had undermined public confidence in the police despite announcements of a crackdown on criminal elements.

In a post on X, Dhinakaran cited media reports of three murders in Chennai's Abhiramapuram, Kasimedu and Sembium neighbourhoods yesterday.

The incidents, he said, came amid reports of the Chief Minister issuing instructions on maintaining law and order and police arresting hundreds of alleged criminals across the state.

He questioned whether these measures were translating into greater safety for residents, arguing that announcements about arrests offered little reassurance when killings continued to be reported.

Comparing the succession of violent incidents to a long-running television serial, Dhinakaran asked whether the Chief Minister would“wake up” before the public stepped forward to write its climax, or describe the situation as an achievement of the TVK government's six months in office.

The AMMK leader also criticised an unnamed Cabinet minister for reportedly responding to questions about murders during Deepavali by comparing them with incidents in previous years.

He questioned which year's statistics the minister would now invoke to explain killings reported on successive days.

Taking a swipe at Vijay's film background, Dhinakaran alleged that the Chief Minister appeared to be watching the daily murder count as though following a film's daily box-office collections, instead of intervening effectively to address the situation.

He said reports projecting the arrests of hundreds of alleged criminals as evidence of decisive police action were appearing alongside reports of suspected gang members being killed in Chennai.

This contradiction, he argued, had weakened confidence in policing. Dhinakaran alleged that frequent stabbings, revenge attacks and other murders had created an atmosphere of fear, leaving ordinary people anxious about their safety.

He accused the government of allowing Tamil Nadu to become increasingly violent during its first six months in office. Protecting citizens was the government's fundamental duty and ensuring their security was the responsibility of those in power, he said.

Urging Vijay to move beyond statements and publicity, Dhinakaran called for concrete measures to restore law and order.

He said the Chief Minister should recognise that announcements alone could not address public concerns and must ensure that government action resulted in effective protection for people across Tamil Nadu.