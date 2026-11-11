Wellbeings Holistic Healing Opens Its 10Th Location At DAMAC Maison Aykon City, Setting A New Standard For Hotel Wellness In Business Bay

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Business Bay's hotel-and-residences address gains an integrated wellness offering designed for residents, guests and the wider community Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Wellbeings Holistic Healing has opened its tenth location at DAMAC Maison Aykon City, taking its integrated wellness concept into one of Business Bay's most connected addresses. Located in Tower B on P9, along Sheikh Zayed Road near the Dubai Canal, the opening shows how far hospitality wellness has moved beyond the traditional hotel spa.

Managed by Spa Wellness Project Management, Wellbeings was built on a simple conviction: wellness in a hotel should not be a room at the end of a corridor. It should shape the guest experience across the whole property. Where the conventional outsourced spa delivers one menu everywhere, Wellbeings begins each project by asking what the property, its guests and its community actually need, then builds the concept around the answer.

That thinking shapes Aykon City, where a hotel, residences and a visiting public share one address. Wellbeings serves all three, with single and couples treatment rooms, steam room, experience shower, cold bucket shower and a relaxation area. Every treatment starts with a consultation. Massage techniques from Deep Tissue and Balinese to Royal Thai are blended to the individual, and the Customized Facial is matched to the guest's skin rather than a set protocol. Signature experiences such as the Chakra Balancing Ritual and Sound Healing sit beside the Anti-Aging Caviar Facial.

Science sits alongside tradition. All treatment rooms are tuned to 528 Hz, and the experience continues beyond the visit through lifestyle counselling, personalised homecare recommendations and follow-up guidance.

The spa is open daily from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm to residents, hotel guests and visitors, with complimentary valet parking.

“Wellness belongs at the heart of the hotel experience, and every property deserves its own approach. Aykon City brings together residents, hotel guests and visitors, so we built Wellbeings to welcome them all. Our tenth opening is a milestone we're proud of, and a sign that guests are looking for wellness that feels personal.” – Christian Kiefer, CEO and Founder, Spa Wellness Project Management

“We are delighted to welcome Wellbeing Holistic Healing Spa to DAMAC Maison Aykon City, bringing a renewed focus on wellness, relaxation, and holistic experiences. This partnership reflects our commitment to continuously enhancing our guests' lifestyle and wellbeing through quality services and exceptional experiences. We look forward to offering our guests and residents a distinguished wellness destination.”- Mahrous Masoud, General Manager, DAMAC Maison Aykon City

About Wellbeings Holistic HealingWellbeings Holistic Healing is an integrative hotel wellness brand created by Spa Wellness Project Management and led by CEO and Founder Christian Kiefer. It operates across ten locations in the UAE, delivering bespoke wellness concepts within leading hotels, from facials, massages and body treatments to wet facilities, sound healing, IV therapy and NLP. Wellbeings also consults for hotels and hospitality groups and runs art wellness classes. Website: