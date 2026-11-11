Tesla FSD Gets Green Light In Finland, But Transport Agency Specialist Says Operation Could Be Subject To 'Various Limitations'



Finland joins the Netherlands, Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark, Belgium, Slovenia, Czechia, Croatia, Slovakia and Latvia in permitting the technology nationally.

Traficom specialist Jukka Juhola said the system's design and approval process had accounted for winter conditions. Juhola noted limitations if cameras become covered in snow, slush or other dirt.

Tesla (TSLA) has secured yet another European win for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, known as Tesla Assisted Driving (TAD) in Europe, with Finland becoming the 11th country to permit the technology, ahead of a pan-European Union vote next month.

The EV-maker renamed FSD to TAD in Europe last month, following discussions with German regulators. The German transport ministry said the term FSD was misleading, because the system supports accelerating, braking and steering but does not take over the driving task.

TSLA shares were up 2.2% in pre-market trading on Wednesday, tracking their fourth straight session of gains, a streak last seen in July.

Finland Becomes 11th European Country To Approve FSD

Finland joins the Netherlands, Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark, Belgium, Slovenia, Czechia, Croatia, Slovakia and Latvia in permitting the technology nationally.

However, major EU markets, including Germany, France, Italy and Spain, have yet to grant national approval. While Germany and Italy have publicly supported faster EU-wide authorization, France and Sweden previously raised safety concerns, particularly over speeding.

The European Commission's Technical Committee – Motor Vehicles (TCMV) reportedly discussed an FSD approval request last month but did not hold a vote. Its next scheduled meeting is in December, though no date has been mentioned.

Snow, Slush Could Impact FSD Operations

Senior Specialist Jukka Juhola from Finland's Transport and Communications Agency, Traficom, said the system's design and approval process had accounted for winter conditions, but added that“its operation may be subject to various limitations if the cameras become covered in snow, slush or other dirt, or if traffic conditions become more challenging than usual.”

Juhola added that driver-assistance technologies could significantly reduce accidents caused by human error when used correctly.

Retail's Take On TSLA

Retail sentiment surrounding TSLA turned 'bearish' from 'extremely bearish' over the past 24 hours.

One user expects the stock to remain range-bound.

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TSLA shares are down more than 13% so far in 2026, underperforming the broader Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS), which is up about 4.9%.

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