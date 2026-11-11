Caught On Camera: 18-Year-Old Ole Miss Student Apologises, Withdraws After Racist Gestures Emerge

The student at the University of Mississippi, identified as 18-year-old Alaina Kunes, has sparked controversy after she allegedly made racist gestures alongside her friends outside an apartment building where Black students lived on Friday, November 6.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the doorbell camera captured three female students passing by outside the apartment door of Black students, and two of them appeared to have offensive monkey-like gestures and noises directly into the lens while a third individual stood nearby.

The footage was shared by a resident's mother on social media platforms, especially on TikTok,, and quickly circulated across platforms, leading to immense scrutiny. University leadership, including Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Shawnboda Mead, stepped in to condemn the behaviour.

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Alaina Kunes Issues an Apology over her Behaviour

Following an outrage over the viral video, the 18-year-old Alaina Kunes released a public apology through her attorney, expressing profound regret for her actions. She acknowledged that gestures captured on camera were deeply harmful, insensitive, and inappropriate, adding that she was unaware of the race of the students living inside prior to the incident.

“To the women I offended, and to the Ole Miss community, I sincerely apologize. Before the incident on November 6, I never met the women involved and was unaware of their race, however, I recognize my actions were insensitive, inappropriate, and deeply harmful,” Alaina stated.

“I would have never intentionally made those noises or gestures toward a person of color. I have apologized to the women, and I pray they will forgive me. I can never truly understand the pain I have caused them, and it was never my intention.

“These girls deserve to feel seen and understood, and what I did is not a reflection of who I am trying to become,” she added.

NEW: Ole Miss has launched an investigation after multiple women were accused of making monkey noises outside the apartment of three black students.

"My daughter sent me this video from her Ring camera at her apartment," Tasha Bolton said on FB.

"She's a freshman at the University of Mississippi. She has 2 black roommates. The girls on the video live upstairs from them."

Vice chancellor for student affairs at the University of Mississippi, Shawnboda Mead, says the school has launched an investigation into the incident.

"We are committed to following our established processes to ensure a thorough review while prioritizing the safety and well-being of our campus community."

- Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 9, 2026

Alaina Kunes apology came four days after she and her friends were caught on camera, where they were seen making offensive monkey-like gestures and noises directly into the lens

Following the backlash, the university officials confirmed that Kunes is no longer enrolled at the institution, while ongoing inquiries are being managed by the Office of Conflict Resolution and Student Conduct alongside the Office of Equal Opportunity and Regulatory Compliance.

Alaina Alleges Threats and Harassment Amid Safety Concerns

Further in her statement, Alaina Kunes alleged that she and her family have faced intense backlash, including severe harassment and death threats since the footage went viral.

“Over the past several days, my family and I have received death threats and harassment. I am grateful for the authorities working to ensure our safety,” Alaina added.

“As I intend to cooperate fully with the University's investigation, I ask for privacy for my family.

“I understand the seriousness of this situation and remain committed to taking responsibility and learning from this embarrassing ordeal," he added.

Alaina Kunes, 18, has issued a public apology after being caught on Ring camera making monkey noises and gestures outside an apartment occupied by three Black University of Mississippi students.

Kunes claims she was unaware of the residents' race and never intended to offend anyone. The university has since confirmed she is no longer a student, though it remains unclear whether she withdrew or was removed.

- FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 10, 2026

Meanwhile, Alaina Kunes has withdrawn from the University of Mississippi following the viral backlash over the incident. According to reports, she voluntarily left the university amid harassment and threats directed at her and her family.

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