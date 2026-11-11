Congress Hits Back At BJP Over Super PM Remark Concerning Sonia Gandhi

Alvi Counters Super PM Allegations

Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Wednesday hit back at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi over his remarks describing Sonia Gandhi as a“Super PM” during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, questioning whether the Constitution provided for such a position and countering the allegation by referring to the role of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Trivedi had earlier taken a dig at Sonia Gandhi over her role during the UPA government, saying that she gave up the Prime Minister's post in 2004 but went on to become a“Super PM” through her position as Chairperson of the National Advisory Council (NAC).

Criticism of BJP Leadership

Responding to his remarks, Alvi said the Constitution did not provide for the position of a“Super Prime Minister” and questioned the influence of the RSS chief over the BJP and the government. "Perhaps he is unaware that the Constitution contains no provision for the position of a Super Prime Minister. And if such a position were to exist, what would they call Mohan Bhagwat? Mohan Bhagwat is the head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is merely an organ of that organisation. Who, then, could be more of a 'super Prime Minister' than him? He issues directives, and the Prime Minister follows his commands," Alvi said.

Sonia Gandhi's 2004 Decision

Recalling the meeting in which Sonia Gandhi declined to become Prime Minister after the 2004 general elections, Alvi said he was present when she conveyed her decision to party MPs. "As for Sonia Gandhi-I was present at the meeting where she told the MPs that she did not wish to become Prime Minister. Many MPs at that meeting were moved to tears, insisting that she should take on the role. Sonia Gandhi proposed the name of Dr Manmohan Singh," he said.

BJP's Stance on UPA Governance

This comes after Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday took a dig at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over her role during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, saying she gave up the Prime Minister's post in 2004 but went on to become a“Super PM” through her position as Chairperson of the National Advisory Council (NAC).

Addressing a press conference, Trivedi questioned how Gandhi could relinquish the Prime Minister's office while holding a Cabinet Minister-ranked position in the NAC, alleging that she continued to exercise considerable influence over the government.“She gave up the post of Prime Minister and became a Super PM. You will not find such an example anywhere in the world, where someone gives up the post of Prime Minister but takes the rank of a Cabinet Minister,” Trivedi said.

He further questioned Gandhi's appointment as NAC Chairperson, claiming that the position carried the rank of a Cabinet Minister and was held under the Office of Profit provisions.“She became the Chairperson of the National Advisory Council (NAC), with the rank of a Cabinet Minister, and that too under the Office of Profit,” he said.“I believe all these facts are before the people of the country, and everyone knows what the Super PM and Super Cabinet were during that period of governance,” Trivedi added.

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