Punjab Congress Launches Insaaf Rally Campaign To Address Injustice

Congress Launches Punjab Mangda Insaaf Campaign

Punjab Congress Committee President Pargat Singh on Wednesday said the party's 'Insaaf Rally' campaign would focus on the alleged injustice Punjab has faced over the years, along with issues of law and order and corruption, and would reach people across villages and neighbourhoods through various outreach programmes. "The injustice Punjab has faced for years will be our central theme. We will take this message to every village and neighbourhood, highlighting issues such as law and order, corruption and the wider injustices faced by Punjab," Pargat Singh said.

Campaign Strategies and Outreach

Detailing the campaign, he said the party would organise cycle rallies, bus campaigns and door-to-door outreach on foot to connect with people across the state. "Under the Insaaf Rally campaign, we will organise cycle rallies, bus campaigns and door-to-door outreach on foot. Our leaders will visit different areas to engage with people and spread the message that Punjab deserves justice and accountability. We will also present a clear roadmap for Punjab's future...," he added.

Earlier today, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Pargat Singh launched the 'Punjab Mangda Insaaf' campaign, saying the party would reach every village and neighbourhood across the state to highlight the injustices faced by Punjab over the years and seek accountability.

Political Criticism and Allegations

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Pratap Bajwa accused the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of being two sides of the same coin and alleged that the BJP was attempting to create a situation in which no party secures a majority in Punjab, potentially resulting in a hung Assembly. "The BJP and the AAP are two sides of the same coin – the BJP is the head, and AAP is the tail," Bajwa said.

He further alleged that the BJP could use money power and central agencies to create political instability in the state and indirectly exercise control over Punjab. "If you look closely at the BJP's recent actions, it appears they are trying to create a situation in Punjab where no party secures a majority, leading to a hung Assembly. They could then use their money, power and central agencies to create political instability and indirectly control Punjab," he said. "We are demanding justice for Punjab and, above all, for our young generation," Bajwa added. (ANI)

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