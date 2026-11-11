Six Crew Members Missing After Oil Tanker Sinks Off Thailand
(MENAFN) Six sailors remain missing after an oil tanker sank off Thailand's eastern coastline on Wednesday, triggering a search and rescue mission alongside preparations to address a potential fuel spill.
The Thai-registered Venus 14, which supplies fuel to fishing vessels, went down approximately 27 nautical miles from the entrance to Sattahip Naval Base in Chon Buri province, according to the Royal Thai Navy.
The First Naval Area Command launched an operation to find the missing crew members and locate the sunken vessel.
A navy patrol boat, Tor 113, and a maritime surveillance aircraft have been dispatched to the area, while authorities have warned other ships operating in nearby waters.
The navy is also working with the Marine Department to prepare for possible marine pollution in case fuel escapes from the vessel. Officials have not yet established how much fuel the tanker was carrying when it sank.
Meanwhile, the tugboat HTMS Panyi and a helicopter have been placed on standby, with personnel and specialized equipment for responding to oil spills ready for deployment if necessary.
Authorities have not revealed the cause of the sinking or confirmed whether the vessel sent a distress signal before going down.
Search and rescue efforts are continuing, while naval officials monitor surrounding waters for signs of pollution and possible damage to the marine environment.
The Thai-registered Venus 14, which supplies fuel to fishing vessels, went down approximately 27 nautical miles from the entrance to Sattahip Naval Base in Chon Buri province, according to the Royal Thai Navy.
The First Naval Area Command launched an operation to find the missing crew members and locate the sunken vessel.
A navy patrol boat, Tor 113, and a maritime surveillance aircraft have been dispatched to the area, while authorities have warned other ships operating in nearby waters.
The navy is also working with the Marine Department to prepare for possible marine pollution in case fuel escapes from the vessel. Officials have not yet established how much fuel the tanker was carrying when it sank.
Meanwhile, the tugboat HTMS Panyi and a helicopter have been placed on standby, with personnel and specialized equipment for responding to oil spills ready for deployment if necessary.
Authorities have not revealed the cause of the sinking or confirmed whether the vessel sent a distress signal before going down.
Search and rescue efforts are continuing, while naval officials monitor surrounding waters for signs of pollution and possible damage to the marine environment.
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