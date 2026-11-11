ICC Congratulates Paul Reiffel On Officiating In 100Th ODI As On-Field Umpire

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Nov 11 (IANS) The International Cricket Council on Wednesday congratulated Paul Reiffel on reaching a significant milestone in his umpiring career, becoming the 23rd official to stand in 100 men's One-Day Internationals after officiating in the third ODI between India and New Zealand in Hamilton.

Reiffel, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, is the sixth Australian to achieve the feat, joining Daryl Harper, Simon Taufel, Darrell Hair, Steve Davis and Rod Tucker.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) congratulated the 60-year-old on the landmark, with its General Manager of Events and Cricket Operations, Gaurav Saxena, praising his transition from international cricketer to one of the game's respected officials.

“The ICC is fortunate to have an esteemed panel of umpires who bring a wealth of experience and understanding of the game, both as former players and officials. Paul is a great example of that journey.

“Having played at the highest level of international cricket, he has successfully transitioned into umpiring and established himself as one of the most respected officials in the game. His 13 years on the Elite Panel speak volumes about his consistency, professionalism and the high standards he has maintained.

“On behalf of the ICC, I congratulate Paul on reaching the significant milestone of 100 ODIs as an umpire and wish him continued success in the years ahead,” Saxena said.

Reiffel, who represented Australia as a fast bowler before moving into officiating, expressed gratitude to the ICC, Cricket Australia and those who had supported him throughout his journey.

“I am grateful to the ICC and Cricket Australia for their support over the years, and to my colleagues on the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires and Referees for the great camaraderie and advice along the way.

“I would also like to thank my family and friends for always being there for me and for their constant support and encouragement. It has been a wonderful journey to be involved in the game at the highest level, first as a cricketer and then as an umpire, and I feel fortunate to have had these opportunities.

“I look forward to being part of many more matches and making many more memories in the years ahead,” Reiffel said.

Reiffel was inducted into Australia's national umpire panel in 2005, six years after his final international appearance as a player. In 2008, he became the first former Australian Test cricketer to be appointed to the ICC International Panel of Umpires before earning promotion to the Elite Panel in June 2013.

His first ODI assignment as an umpire came in February 2009, when Australia faced New Zealand in Melbourne. Since then, he has officiated at three ICC Men's Cricket World Cups, in 2015, 2019 and 2023, as well as the 2017 and 2025 editions of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy.

Reiffel and Sri Lanka's Kumar Dharmasena also share a rare distinction: they are the only two officials to have both played in and umpired 90 ODIs.