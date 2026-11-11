Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Bomb Threats Trigger Evacuations at Schools Across Italy


Date: 2026-11-11 06:44:35

(MENAFN) More than 100 schools across Italy received anonymous bomb threats on Wednesday, leading to the evacuation of students and staff as police launched security inspections at the affected facilities.

The threatening email, which was sent to educational institutions in several cities, claimed that a powerful explosive device had been hidden inside a plastic bag and fitted with a remote activation system.

The message also contained threats of violence against Italians and was signed by an individual claiming to lead a group known as the Vilayat of Misoginistan.

Security forces were conducting checks at the schools to determine whether any explosives were present, while the number of institutions reporting threats continued to increase.

The latest incident follows a similar scare in recent days, when another threatening email was sent to 280 school principals.

MENAFN11112026000045018846ID1111946655


MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search