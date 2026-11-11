Bomb Threats Trigger Evacuations at Schools Across Italy
(MENAFN) More than 100 schools across Italy received anonymous bomb threats on Wednesday, leading to the evacuation of students and staff as police launched security inspections at the affected facilities.
The threatening email, which was sent to educational institutions in several cities, claimed that a powerful explosive device had been hidden inside a plastic bag and fitted with a remote activation system.
The message also contained threats of violence against Italians and was signed by an individual claiming to lead a group known as the Vilayat of Misoginistan.
Security forces were conducting checks at the schools to determine whether any explosives were present, while the number of institutions reporting threats continued to increase.
The latest incident follows a similar scare in recent days, when another threatening email was sent to 280 school principals.
The threatening email, which was sent to educational institutions in several cities, claimed that a powerful explosive device had been hidden inside a plastic bag and fitted with a remote activation system.
The message also contained threats of violence against Italians and was signed by an individual claiming to lead a group known as the Vilayat of Misoginistan.
Security forces were conducting checks at the schools to determine whether any explosives were present, while the number of institutions reporting threats continued to increase.
The latest incident follows a similar scare in recent days, when another threatening email was sent to 280 school principals.
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