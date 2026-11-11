China Vows Unwavering Backing for Cuba Amid Rising US Pressure
(MENAFN) China pledged steadfast support for Cuba against sanctions, blockades and outside interference on Wednesday, as Washington’s pressure on Havana mounts and the two governments committed to closer strategic ties and joint action in multilateral forums.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the commitment during talks in Beijing with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, who is in China as a special envoy of Cuba’s party and government, according to a statement posted on the website of China’s Foreign Ministry. Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Oscar Perez-Oliva Fraga also sat in on the talks.
Wang said Beijing would stand firmly behind Havana as it defends its national sovereignty and legitimate rights and interests, no matter how the international situation shifts. He commended Cuba for holding to its independence and resisting pressure from powerful countries while following a socialist development path suited to its national conditions.
The Chinese diplomat further urged tighter coordination between the two nations to counter unilateral actions and build solidarity among Global South countries.
Rodriguez thanked Beijing for backing Cuba’s development, especially its resistance to external sanctions and interference. He restated Havana’s commitment to the one-China principle and its opposition to foreign meddling in China’s internal affairs.
The Cuban minister also voiced support for President Xi Jinping’s vision of a community with a shared future for humanity, as well as his four global initiatives.
Both sides agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation and step up coordination on international and regional issues.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the commitment during talks in Beijing with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, who is in China as a special envoy of Cuba’s party and government, according to a statement posted on the website of China’s Foreign Ministry. Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Oscar Perez-Oliva Fraga also sat in on the talks.
Wang said Beijing would stand firmly behind Havana as it defends its national sovereignty and legitimate rights and interests, no matter how the international situation shifts. He commended Cuba for holding to its independence and resisting pressure from powerful countries while following a socialist development path suited to its national conditions.
The Chinese diplomat further urged tighter coordination between the two nations to counter unilateral actions and build solidarity among Global South countries.
Rodriguez thanked Beijing for backing Cuba’s development, especially its resistance to external sanctions and interference. He restated Havana’s commitment to the one-China principle and its opposition to foreign meddling in China’s internal affairs.
The Cuban minister also voiced support for President Xi Jinping’s vision of a community with a shared future for humanity, as well as his four global initiatives.
Both sides agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation and step up coordination on international and regional issues.
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