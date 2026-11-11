Russia-Ukraine-US Talks Conclude Second Day in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN) The second day of trilateral negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi ended Wednesday after nearly two hours of discussions.
Members of the Russian delegation told reporters that an official statement would be released at a later time.
The Russian team is headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, while Ukraine's delegation is led by Rustem Umerov, chief of the country's Foreign Intelligence Service.
In a message posted on Telegram, Umerov said Wednesday's agenda would begin with a trilateral meeting involving Russian and US representatives, followed by separate discussions between the Ukrainian delegation and European partners.
Members of the Russian delegation told reporters that an official statement would be released at a later time.
The Russian team is headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, while Ukraine's delegation is led by Rustem Umerov, chief of the country's Foreign Intelligence Service.
In a message posted on Telegram, Umerov said Wednesday's agenda would begin with a trilateral meeting involving Russian and US representatives, followed by separate discussions between the Ukrainian delegation and European partners.
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