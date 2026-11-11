Italy Plans Major Increase In F-35 Fighter Jet Program Costs
(MENAFN) Italy's government is seeking parliamentary authorization for an additional €7.28 billion ($8.1 billion) to fund its F-35 fighter jet program, a move that would increase the project's overall cost by more than half, according to a parliamentary briefing document.
The proposed allocation would raise the program's total budget to approximately €20.8 billion ($23.1 billion), up from the €13.5 billion originally approved in 2009.
The additional expenditure is planned for the 2027-2039 period. The government cited technological improvements, updated security needs, inflation and fluctuations in the euro-dollar exchange rate as reasons behind the higher projected costs.
The funding request covers Italy's continued procurement of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft, as well as the expansion of the related industrial and technological facilities in Cameri, in the country's north, according to official parliamentary records.
The draft ministerial decree, identified as Government Act No. 452, was submitted to parliament on Oct. 30 before being assigned to the relevant committees on Nov. 3.
The Chamber of Deputies' Defense Committee has until Dec. 13 to issue its assessment, while the Budget Committee is expected to submit its observations by Nov. 23. The proposed increase has not yet completed the parliamentary review process.
The request comes as European governments increase defense spending amid security concerns linked to Russia's war in Ukraine and growing calls for stronger military capabilities across the continent.
The proposed allocation would raise the program's total budget to approximately €20.8 billion ($23.1 billion), up from the €13.5 billion originally approved in 2009.
The additional expenditure is planned for the 2027-2039 period. The government cited technological improvements, updated security needs, inflation and fluctuations in the euro-dollar exchange rate as reasons behind the higher projected costs.
The funding request covers Italy's continued procurement of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft, as well as the expansion of the related industrial and technological facilities in Cameri, in the country's north, according to official parliamentary records.
The draft ministerial decree, identified as Government Act No. 452, was submitted to parliament on Oct. 30 before being assigned to the relevant committees on Nov. 3.
The Chamber of Deputies' Defense Committee has until Dec. 13 to issue its assessment, while the Budget Committee is expected to submit its observations by Nov. 23. The proposed increase has not yet completed the parliamentary review process.
The request comes as European governments increase defense spending amid security concerns linked to Russia's war in Ukraine and growing calls for stronger military capabilities across the continent.
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