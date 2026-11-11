Turkish Celebrities Urge Immediate Action to Address Climate Crisis at COP31
(MENAFN) Turkish actors, artists and athletes attending the UN COP31 Climate Change Conference in Antalya have called on individuals and governments to take responsibility for addressing global warming, emphasizing the need for concrete measures to protect future generations.
The celebrities gathered at the Türkiye Pavilion in the conference's Blue Zone to discuss climate action and share their appreciation for Türkiye hosting the international summit.
Actor Baris Arduc described COP31 as a particularly significant gathering as the climate crisis reaches critical levels. He said the period following the Paris Climate Summit should now be focused on implementing measures rather than making further promises.
Actor Bulent Inal also underlined the importance of the conference, noting that international leaders had assembled in Antalya to discuss ways to address climate change.
Demet Sener warned that climate change was no longer a distant threat but an ongoing reality affecting people's everyday lives, making immediate action essential.
Actor Meryem Uzerli highlighted the scale of participation at COP31, saying: “This is something to be very proud of. Being part of it is an honor for us.”
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and actor Tuba Buyukustun stressed that commitments made at the summit must translate into practical steps to safeguard children's future.
National athlete Sahika Ercumen shared her concerns about marine pollution, explaining that her frequent time at sea exposes her to significant amounts of waste.
She noted that water accounts for approximately 70% of the Earth's surface and described the presence of numerous countries in Antalya as a valuable opportunity to advance environmental cooperation.
Actor Ceyda Ates called for practical efforts instead of statements alone, stressing the importance of preserving forests, oceans and water resources.
Actor Serkan Altunorak said climate change affects everyone, making it necessary for all people to take responsibility and contribute to addressing the crisis.
Meanwhile, actor Ava Yaman described the large gathering of people united around nature protection as deeply meaningful.
The celebrities gathered at the Türkiye Pavilion in the conference's Blue Zone to discuss climate action and share their appreciation for Türkiye hosting the international summit.
Actor Baris Arduc described COP31 as a particularly significant gathering as the climate crisis reaches critical levels. He said the period following the Paris Climate Summit should now be focused on implementing measures rather than making further promises.
Actor Bulent Inal also underlined the importance of the conference, noting that international leaders had assembled in Antalya to discuss ways to address climate change.
Demet Sener warned that climate change was no longer a distant threat but an ongoing reality affecting people's everyday lives, making immediate action essential.
Actor Meryem Uzerli highlighted the scale of participation at COP31, saying: “This is something to be very proud of. Being part of it is an honor for us.”
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and actor Tuba Buyukustun stressed that commitments made at the summit must translate into practical steps to safeguard children's future.
National athlete Sahika Ercumen shared her concerns about marine pollution, explaining that her frequent time at sea exposes her to significant amounts of waste.
She noted that water accounts for approximately 70% of the Earth's surface and described the presence of numerous countries in Antalya as a valuable opportunity to advance environmental cooperation.
Actor Ceyda Ates called for practical efforts instead of statements alone, stressing the importance of preserving forests, oceans and water resources.
Actor Serkan Altunorak said climate change affects everyone, making it necessary for all people to take responsibility and contribute to addressing the crisis.
Meanwhile, actor Ava Yaman described the large gathering of people united around nature protection as deeply meaningful.
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