Herb Meiner Champions Cultural Heritage Through BVR Group Asia's Support For Indonesia Heritage Walk

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Herb Meiner, Founder of BVR Group Asia, building a business is not only about creating value through commercial ventures, but also about contributing to the communities and cultural landscapes that make Bali unique. This belief was reflected in BVR Group Asia's support for Indonesia Heritage Walk, a cultural celebration held on September 12, 2026, at Bali Collection in collaboration with Indonesia Fashion Chamber (IFC) Chapter Denpasa.









Held under the theme“Berjalan Bersama, Lestarikan Budaya” (Walking Together, Preserving Culture), Indonesia Heritage Walk brought together fashion, visual arts, traditional craftsmanship, and community participation to celebrate Indonesia's rich cultural heritage. Through its support, BVR Group Asia sought to contribute to a broader movement that keeps cultural traditions alive by connecting them with contemporary creativity and meaningful experiences.

A Founder's Vision: Keeping Culture Alive Through Art









For Herb Meiner, cultural heritage is more than a legacy inherited from previous generations. It is a living expression of identity that deserves to be experienced, appreciated, and carried forward. As the founder of BVR Group Asia, Herb believes that businesses have an opportunity to contribute beyond their core industries by supporting initiatives that strengthen cultural appreciation, creativity, and community engagement. His support for Indonesia Heritage Walk reflects this perspective, bringing together business, lifestyle, and cultural experiences in a shared commitment to preserving heritage.

“Culture is one of the most valuable things we inherit, but its future depends on what we do with it today. I believe we have a responsibility to support the people, artists, and communities who keep our cultural heritage alive. Through initiatives like Indonesia Heritage Walk, we can help create opportunities for tradition and contemporary creativity to come together, allowing younger generations to discover, appreciate, and continue that legacy.” – Herb Meiner, Founder of BVR Group Asia.

Preserving Heritage Through Art, Fashion, and Community

Indonesia Heritage Walk offered a platform for cultural appreciation through a variety of creative activities. The event featured a Culture Market showcasing local products, textiles, handicrafts, accessories, and traditional culinary products, alongside a fashion show presenting contemporary interpretations of Indonesian heritage.

A 'Busana Daerah' Competition invited participants to express their cultural identities through traditional regional attire and creative adaptations of Indonesian clothing. Meanwhile, a live sketching session with Urban Sketchers Bali captured the atmosphere of the celebration through illustrations of traditional outfits, architecture, market activities, and everyday community life.

These activities demonstrated how art and creative expression can help make cultural heritage more accessible to different generations. By bringing together designers, artisans, artists, families, and cultural enthusiasts, Indonesia Heritage Walk encouraged participants to see heritage not simply as a part of history, but as something that continues to evolve through everyday life.

For BVR Group Asia, supporting such initiatives reflects the importance of connecting business with the wider cultural and creative ecosystem in Bali.



Connecting Cultural Appreciation with the BVR World Experience











As part of its support for Indonesia Heritage Walk, BVR Group Asia extended an invitation to selected participants to experience the BVR World Ecosystem through curated hospitality and beauty experiences.

One participant received a stay experience at BTS Villa by BVR Bali Holiday Rentals, featuring the comfort and privacy of a three-bedroom villa in Bali. Selected participants were also offered beauty and self-care experiences at Bali Beauty Center, including PICO Laser Rejuvenation, Emwella, and Em Max treatments.

Rather than simply providing gifts, the initiative introduced participants to the interconnected experiences within BVR World, spanning hospitality, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. It also reflected the company's approach to creating meaningful connections between people, experiences, and the communities in which it operates.

A Continuing Commitment to Culture and Community

Through BVR Group Asia and its broader ecosystem, Herb Meiner's vision extends to building valuable relationships that create lasting connections between business and society. Supporting Indonesia Heritage Walk represents one way of contributing to Bali's cultural and creative landscape while encouraging greater appreciation for Indonesia's diverse heritage.



The initiative also aligns with the broader role of the BVR Foundation in supporting cultural preservation through art, helping create opportunities for cultural expression and community participation.

As Indonesia continues to celebrate its rich traditions, initiatives that bring together culture, art, and contemporary experiences can help ensure that heritage remains relevant and meaningful for future generations.

Because preserving culture is not only about protecting what came before us. It is about giving the next generation the opportunity to experience it, express it, and carry it forward.

About BVR Group Asia

BVR Group Asia is a fully integrated business and lifestyle services ecosystem comprising 16 divisions across diverse industries. Through its interconnected portfolio of businesses, BVR Group Asia brings together hospitality, real estate, investment, food and beverage, wellness, lifestyle, and other complementary services to create a comprehensive ecosystem of experiences and solutions.

Media Contact

Renggiwati Lim

Head of Corporate Communications & Strategic Projects, BVR Group Asia

+62 877-4768-4512

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CONTACT: broadcaster(at)bvrgroupasia.com