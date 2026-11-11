MALACASA Introduces Three Distinctive Dinnerware Collections For Diverse Dining Styles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leah, Tara, and Flora are three popular collections within the brand's broader range of porcelain, stoneware, and bone china dinnerware.

Denver, Colorado, United States, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MALACASA, a tableware brand specializing in porcelain, stoneware, and bone china dinnerware, introduces three distinctive collections-Leah, Tara, and Flora-designed to bring different aesthetics to everyday dining. From clean, minimalist silhouettes and rustic textures to sculptural wave-edged forms, the collections offer consumers a range of options for creating personalized table settings for daily meals and special occasions.

The three collections reflect MALACASA's approach to combining design variety with everyday functionality. Leah features smooth, rounded forms and understated lines for versatile table styling, while Tara incorporates speckled glazes and earthy finishes for a warm, rustic appearance. Flora takes a more decorative approach with its signature wave-edged square shapes, available in white and marble-patterned designs.

Founded in 2014, MALACASA has developed a broad portfolio of dinnerware spanning different materials, shapes, and design styles. Supported by an in-house design team and its own manufacturing facility, the brand focuses on bringing together thoughtful design, material selection, and practical usability. The Leah, Tara, and Flora collections highlight this approach, offering distinct design choices for households with varying dining preferences.

Leah: Clean Lines for a Versatile Table

Leah pairs rounded forms with pared-back lines. Its understated look leaves room for food, linens, and serving pieces to shape the table's style.

That simplicity makes it easy to vary a setting around the same dinnerware. Everyday placemats create a relaxed arrangement, while more decorative linens can dress the table for guests. For households that prefer a consistent set of dishes and a change of accessories, Leah offers a versatile starting point.









Tara: Rustic Texture and Contrasting Finishes

Tara's character comes from its speckled glazes, matte clay-colored bases, and raised edges. The contrast between the glazed surfaces and muted bases gives the stoneware collection a distinct appearance without elaborate decoration.

Wood tables, woven placemats, and linen napkins complement their natural tones and textures. The result is a warm, informal setting suited to family meals and relaxed gatherings.









Flora: A Distinctive Wave-Edged Profile

Flora combines square forms with flowing, wave-shaped edges. Available in white and marble-patterned designs, the porcelain collection makes shape central to the table setting.









Its distinctive outlines add interest to a simple arrangement, while the patterned options give the dishes a more decorative presence. Paired with understated glassware and linens, Flora can remain the table's focal point, whether for an everyday meal or dinner with guests.

The three featured collections represent part of MALACASA's wider selection, offering different starting points for households choosing dinnerware to suit their tastes and routines. The brand also offers serveware, bakeware, and drinkware for preparing and serving meals.

To explore the full range of MALACASA collections, visit malacasa.com.

About MALACASA

Founded in 2014, MALACASA is a tableware brand with an in-house design team and its own manufacturing facility. Its products include porcelain, stoneware, and bone china dinnerware, alongside serveware, bakeware, and drinkware. The brand focuses on combining design with everyday practicality. For more information, visit malacasa.com.

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