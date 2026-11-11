VLANDO Expands Flower-Inspired Storage Lineup With New Jewelry, Beauty And Travel Organizers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The lifestyle storage brand brings its“Beauty Blooming” design philosophy to Peony, Rose and Orchid collections, offering distinct solutions for everyday organization and travel.

Pomona, California, United States, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VLANDO, a lifestyle storage brand founded in 2015, is expanding its flower-inspired storage lineup across its Peony, Rose and Orchid collections, bringing a broader range of jewelry boxes, beauty organizers and travel storage solutions to consumers. Guided by its“Beauty Blooming” design philosophy, the expanded lineup focuses on three everyday storage priorities: organized jewelry collections, portable personal essentials and minimalist beauty storage. The initiative reflects VLANDO's commitment to developing functional storage products that combine practical organization with distinctive design.

Expanding Storage Options for Different Everyday Needs

The expansion brings VLANDO's three flower-inspired collections into focus, with each addressing a different aspect of personal organization.







As consumers manage jewelry, cosmetics and personal accessories across home, work and travel environments, storage products must accommodate different requirements for capacity, accessibility and portability.

VLANDO's expanded lineup responds to these needs through storage designs that emphasize functional interiors, practical configurations and aesthetics suited to different personal styles.

Three Flowers, Three Distinct Styles

VLANDO uses Peony, Rose and Orchid to distinguish the styles and purposes of its collections. Each flower represents a different design direction, from generous jewelry storage to portable accessories and understated everyday organization.







Peony: Organized Space for Treasured Pieces

The Peony collection focuses on jewelry boxes and drawer-style organizers with multi-layer structures and dedicated compartments. These designs help users sort different pieces of jewelry and keep them within easy reach.

By making better use of available space, Peony products are designed for people who want to keep a varied jewelry collection organized without sacrificing a considered appearance.

Rose: Thoughtful Storage On the Go

The Rose collection includes travel jewelry cases, cosmetic bags and portable organizers. With an emphasis on portability and practical layouts, these products help keep personal essentials together when traveling or moving between places.

Their compact formats and considered details also make them suitable for gifting on occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries and Mother's Day, offering a practical way to store items that hold personal meaning.

Orchid: Simple Forms, Quiet Elegance

The Orchid collection features minimalist cosmetic bags, travel organizers and desktop storage. Restrained silhouettes, neutral tones such as ivory and latte, and subtle textures give these products a clean appearance that fits a range of personal styles and interiors.

Designed for everyday routines, commuting and travel, Orchid focuses on keeping essentials organized without adding visual clutter.

Across all three collections, VLANDO maintains a consistent approach to materials, colors and structure while allowing each line to serve different storage needs. The flower names provide a way to distinguish these design directions, connecting the collections through a shared focus on thoughtful details and everyday usability.

A Place for the Things You Treasure

VLANDO believes that the items people keep often carry personal meaning beyond their practical use. A jewelry box, cosmetic bag or travel organizer can become part of the routines and occasions associated with those belongings.

Through its“Beauty Blooming” philosophy, the brand aims to make everyday organization feel more considered, combining useful storage features with designs that reflect the personal value of the things people choose to keep.







About VLANDO

Founded in 2015, VLANDO is a lifestyle organization brand offering jewelry storage, beauty organizers, desktop storage and men's storage products. The brand serves consumers across North America, Europe, Japan, the Middle East and China. Guided by its“Beauty Blooming” philosophy, VLANDO combines practical organization with thoughtful design to create storage solutions for everyday essentials and personal belongings people treasure, so they can be beautifully kept.

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