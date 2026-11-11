Intermex Rejects Western Union's Purported Termination Of Merger Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (“Intermex”) announced that The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) (“Western Union”) last night delivered to Intermex a notice purportedly terminating the pending merger agreement between the two companies. Western Union's termination of the Merger Agreement followed its receipt on November 10, 2026 of the conditional approval of the Merger from the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. Through its counsel, Intermex has responded to Western Union rejecting Western Union's purported termination of the merger agreement and demanding that Western Union take all actions necessary to consummate the merger.

Intermex remains committed to the merger, has satisfied all of its obligations under the merger agreement and stands ready to complete the transaction. Intermex will vigorously pursue its remedies and reserves all rights under the Merger Agreement and otherwise, including but not limited to its rights to specific performance and to hold Western Union liable for substantial damages.

About Intermex

Founded in 1994, Intermex enables consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, and Germany to more than 60 countries. Intermex provides digital money through agent retailers; Intermex-operated stores; mobile apps; and Intermex's websites. Transactions are fulfilled through thousands of retail and bank locations worldwide. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, Guatemala City, Guatemala, and Madrid, Spain. For more information about Intermex, please visit .

Intermex Contact:

Investor Relations

Alex Sadowski

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