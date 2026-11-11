Bimergen Energy To Advance Strategic Partnerships And Battery Storage Portfolio At RE+ 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newport Beach, CA, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American: BESS), a developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale and distributed battery energy storage systems, today announced that members of its management team plan to attend RE+ 2026, taking place November 16–19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

During RE+ 2026, Bimergen management plans to meet with existing joint venture partners, battery technology manufacturers, project financing providers, and tax equity participants, while actively pursuing additional strategic relationships with technology providers, developers, and institutional capital partners. These discussions will focus on expanding Bimergen's strategic network, advancing existing partnerships, evaluating additional financing opportunities, and supporting the continued development and commercialization of the Company's battery energy storage portfolio.

Bimergen reports a development portfolio of 33 battery energy storage projects representing approximately 2.0 gigawatts across U.S. electricity markets. The projects are at varying stages of development and are not all necessarily financed, under construction, or operating. The company expects its participation in RE+ to support its ongoing work with technology and capital partners as it seeks to advance projects toward commercialization.

About Bimergen Energy Corporation

Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American: BESS) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure developer, asset owner, and operator focused on utility-scale and distributed battery energy storage systems (BESS). The Company develops projects designed to enhance grid reliability, support renewable energy integration, and provide flexible energy solutions across key U.S. power markets. Bimergen works with technology providers and capital partners to advance projects through development, construction, and long-term operation. For more information about Bimergen Energy, please visit .

About RE +

RE+ is North America's largest clean energy industry event, powered by SEIA (Solar Energy Industries Association) and SEPA (Smart Electric Power Alliance). The 2026 conference will bring together industry participants across energy storage, solar, grid, infrastructure and related technologies.

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