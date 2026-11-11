Talen Signs 750 MW Long-Term Capacity Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seven-Year Capacity Arrangement with Investment Grade Counterparty Increases Cash Flow Durability

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talen Energy Corporation (“Talen,” the“Company,”“we” or“our”) (NASDAQ: TLN ), a leading independent power producer, today announced a long-term capacity sale of 750 megawatts (“MW”) to an investment grade counterparty in PJM. The seven-year agreement covers PJM Delivery Years 2029/2030 through 2035/2036 and is expected to generate approximately $100 million per year in revenue.

Key Strategic Highlights:



Ten years of capacity visibility: The Guernsey Power Station (“Guernsey”) will contribute 750 MW of accredited capacity under the agreement, covering the 2029/2030 through 2035/2036 PJM Delivery Years. In combination with the cleared capacity auctions, we now have ten years and approximately $1 billion of cumulative capacity revenue visibility from these megawatts.

Locks in long-term contracted capacity payments: The transaction highlights the long-term value of Talen's operating assets in PJM as demand for power grows. Increases contracted gross margin: Together with the AWS long-term contract, this agreement increases the contracted share of Talen's gross margin to 40% through 2036. This improves the cash flow visibility and reduces the overall risk profile associated with the Company's earnings.



“We are continuing to convert the value of our advantaged assets in advantaged locations into durable, long-term cash flows supported by strong creditworthy customers,” said Mac McFarland, Talen Chief Executive Officer.“This agreement locks in capacity economics while preserving our energy market upside and advancing the Talen flywheel.”

“Our focus remains on operating our assets well, maintaining a strong balance sheet, and deploying capital where we believe it will create the greatest value for our shareholders,” said Terry Nutt, Talen President and incoming Chief Executive Officer.“We continue to have multiple paths to improve the contracted nature of our cash flows, and this transaction is another example.”

Following these capacity agreements, Talen now has more than one-third of its ELCC-accredited capacity under long-term contract1.

Additional Transaction Details

In addition, Talen has entered into separate agreements to contract the remaining 588 MW of available capacity at Guernsey for the 2029/2030 PJM Delivery Year and 702 MW from the Waterford Energy Center for three years, covering PJM Delivery Years 2029/2030 through 2031/2032. These additional agreements bring the total contracted capacity from the transaction to over two gigawatts (“GW”) for PJM planning year 2029/2030 and 1.45 GW for planning years 2030/2031 and 2031/2032.

1Includes long-term contracts through 2034 and beyond.



About Talen

Talen Energy (NASDAQ: TLN ) is a leading independent power producer and energy infrastructure company dedicated to powering the future. We own and operate approximately 15.5 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States, including 2.2 gigawatts of nuclear power and a significant dispatchable fossil fleet. We produce and sell electricity, capacity and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, with generation in the Mid-Atlantic, Ohio, Indiana and Montana. Our team is committed to generating power safely and reliably while delivering the most value per megawatt produced. Talen is also powering the digital infrastructure revolution. We are well positioned to serve this growing industry, as artificial intelligence data centers increasingly demand more reliable power. Talen is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit .

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Forward-Looking Statements

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