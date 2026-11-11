From Jim Crow To Nuremberg Examines America's Influence On Nazi Racial Law

From Jim Crow to Nuremberg by Larry Lewallen

Larry Lewallen's documented history follows the links between U.S. racial systems, the Nuremberg Laws, and the long aftermath of that connection.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FROM JIM CROW TO NUREMBERG: America's Contribution to the Nazi Holocaust is a documented historical account by Larry Lewallen that examines the relationship between America's racial regime and the legal architecture of the Third Reich. The book centers on the source-supported contention that Nazi lawyers studying the Nuremberg Laws looked to American Jim Crow statutes, eugenics programs, and race science as a template.

Lewallen traces this history from the end of slavery through the Holocaust and into the present. By placing U.S. law, racial practices, and eugenic ideas alongside the development of Nazi racial policy, the book directs attention to an American contribution that, according to its account, was later forgotten in postwar public memory. Its scope connects domestic history with one of the twentieth century's defining atrocities without treating either as isolated from the other.

The Nuremberg Laws provide the book's central point of examination. Lewallen considers how American structures of segregation and racial classification became material for legal study by Nazi lawyers as they drafted legislation for the Third Reich. The resulting narrative frames Jim Crow, eugenics, and race science not simply as separate historical subjects, but as elements in a wider record of racial governance and its consequences.

The book's approach extends beyond a single period or one national setting. Its historical arc begins with slavery's end, follows the path to the Holocaust, and continues to the present, creating a sustained account of the legacy attached to these systems. In doing so, it foregrounds the question of how a nation's own racial history can be separated, remembered, or overlooked after its influence has crossed borders.

Closing the volume is a catalog of 38 ethnic cleansings since 1830. That concluding record broadens the book's chronological frame and places its examination of American and Nazi racial policy within a longer history of organized violence against ethnic populations. The catalog serves as the final component of a work built around documentation, historical connection, and the enduring need to confront what has been forgotten.

Lewallen brings a systems-thinking and evidence-driven professional background to this historical study. His career has included enlisted military service, manufacturing, healthcare, and federal leadership, experiences that inform the book's attention to institutions, policies, and documented patterns. FROM JIM CROW TO NUREMBERG is his second book and follows his novel, The Unraveling.

Larry C. Lewallen is a U.S. Army veteran and retired Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt. He holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. Across a career in military service, manufacturing, healthcare, and federal leadership, he built his work around systems thinking and evidence-driven analysis. Lewallen lives in Columbus, Georgia, with his wife, Barbara.

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