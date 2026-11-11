Blue Intelligence Unveils AI Pedal Error Warning Device For Older Drivers

Blue Intelligence BEMT plug-in AI safety device connects through the standard OBD-II port of existing vehicles.

Plug-in AI device for existing cars tells a pedal mistake from intended acceleration and warns the driver in a fraction of a second

- Jae Sung Lee, CEO of Blue IntelligenceSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Intelligence, a Korean AI mobility safety company, today introduced BEMT (Biometric Elderly Monitoring & Training), a plug-in AI device that warns older drivers the instant they press the accelerator while intending to brake. BEMT connects to the standard OBD-II port of the cars people already drive, with no tools or rewiring.Pedal misapplication is one of the most common causes of serious crashes involving older drivers. It happens most often at low speed, in parking lots and narrow streets, and is frequently reported as 'sudden unintended acceleration.' In South Korea, 109 of the 149 suspected sudden-acceleration crashes investigated in 2025 were confirmed as pedal misapplication, and none were traced to a vehicle defect, according to the Korea Transportation Safety Authority and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.Regulators are responding, but only for new cars. A UN standard for pedal misapplication prevention took effect in 2025, Japan will require it on new cars from 2028, and South Korea from 2029. The older cars that older drivers actually use are left out.Why existing devices fall shortMost aftermarket pedal devices rely on fixed thresholds, such as how hard or fast the accelerator is pressed. They often mistake normal strong acceleration, such as merging, starting on a hill or swerving around an obstacle, for an error. Drivers who receive too many false alarms tend to switch them off.How BEMT worksBEMT takes a learning-based approach. Diagnostic-port data arrives slowly and irregularly, so the device time-aligns it with its own high-rate motion sensor, running at 200 Hz or more, and scores the reliability of every signal.A lightweight rule gate flags candidate events, such as a sharp accelerator press at low speed right after the brake is released or the car is shifted into gear. An on-device AI model then analyzes the two seconds before the press and the first fraction of a second after it. It estimates the probability of a mistake before the pedal reaches full travel.BEMT also learns each driver. After installation, it builds a profile of that person's normal pedal habits and scores how far a new press deviates from it. When several people share a car, it identifies the current driver from the first few pedal presses. Using motion and GPS patterns, it recognizes situations such as parking garages and slopes and adjusts its sensitivity, without extra obstacle sensors. It can also learn the signal layout of unfamiliar car models automatically, which speeds up support for new vehicles.When a mistake is detected, the driver gets an immediate sound, voice and light warning. Over time, anonymized data can show families and fleet operators how a driver's pedal response is changing.Warns, never takes controlBEMT does not brake, steer or cut acceleration. A false alarm results only in an unnecessary alert, never an unexpected loss of power while merging or crossing an intersection. This makes the device simple, safe to retrofit and affordable.The same device also watches for sudden medical incapacitation, such as fainting or cardiac arrest, using an in-cabin camera, and can automatically alert emergency services and family members.'Most so-called sudden acceleration crashes are pedal mistakes, and they hit older drivers hardest,' said Jae Sung Lee, CEO of Blue Intelligence. 'New-car regulations will take years to reach the cars older drivers actually use. BEMT uses AI to catch the mistake in the first fraction of a second and warn the driver, in the car they already drive.'Blue Intelligence is validating BEMT in real vehicles, including pilots with professional driver fleets, and plans to expand to individual drivers and to aging markets such as Japan. The company has filed patent applications covering its core technologies.About Blue IntelligenceBlue Intelligence is a Seoul-based AI mobility safety company developing retrofit technologies that protect older and professional drivers. Its work spans in-vehicle AI, edge AI, synthetic data generation and AI-assisted emergency response.

Jae Sung Lee

Blue Intelligence

+ +82 10-2188-3345

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Blue Intelligence Unveils AI Pedal Error Warning Device for Older Drivers News Provided By Blue Intelligence November 11, 2026, 11:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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