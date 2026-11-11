AMIGDALA Workshop Explores Modelling Pathways For Competitive European Industry

AMIGDALA Project Workshop

Policymakers, industry and researchers meet in Brussels on 25 November to discuss how integrated modelling can guide strategic decisions for European industry

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Europe's energy-intensive industries face three pressures at once: staying competitive in volatile global markets, securing their energy and resource supplies, and cutting emissions on the road to climate neutrality. Choices made now on investment, infrastructure and policy will shape Europe's industrial base for years to come. On 25 November 2026, the EU-funded AMIGDALA project will bring policymakers, industry representatives and researchers together in Brussels to discuss how an integrated modelling framework can make those choices better informed.The half-day stakeholder workshop, "Pathways towards competitive, resilient, and sustainable European industries: How an integrated modelling framework can improve decision making", takes place at KVS Brussels from 09:15 to 12:45, followed by a networking lunch.Why integrated modelling mattersClimate policy, energy prices, trade flows and regional economies are closely linked, and a decision in one area often has consequences in another. AMIGDALA has developed an integrated modelling framework that links scenarios for energy-intensive industries with energy systems, trade and regional impacts. Its purpose is to translate complex modelling into tools that help policymakers and companies compare pathways, test assumptions and understand the trade-offs behind strategic decisions.The workshop is an opportunity to put that work in front of the people who would use it, and to ask whether it answers the questions they face.ProgrammeThe morning opens with a plenary session featuring a keynote by Francesco Ferioli of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Energy (DG ENER). The AMIGDALA team will then present the project's key findings, followed by questions from the floor.After a coffee break, participants will move into four parallel thematic sessions, each led by experts from the AMIGDALA consortium:. Exploring future pathways: scenarios, uncertainties and policy sensitivities, led by Wouter Nijs (VITO/EnergyVille). Transition pathways for energy-intensive industries, led by Paul Stegmann (TNO). Industrial policy support and European competitiveness, trade and regional impacts, led by Joel Neave (Deloitte) and Frank Wubbolts (TNO). From data to decisions: KPIs, Data Explorer and Decision Dashboard, led by Fabio Rosada and Matteo Carisi (GreenDecision) and Dinh Du Tran (DECHEMA)Each session begins with a short introduction to the theme and the relevant AMIGDALA insights, followed by open discussion. Every participant will take part in two of the four themes during the morning.A dialogue with stakeholdersThe workshop is designed as a two-way exchange. Feedback from participants will help the consortium check whether its scenarios, indicators and tools reflect the needs of decision-makers, and will feed into the refinement of the project's scenarios and tools. Registrations received so far include representatives of several European Commission directorates-general, the OECD, European industry associations from the steel, chemicals and glass sectors, energy infrastructure operators, industrial companies and research organisations.Practical information. Date: Wednesday 25 November 2026. Time: 09:15–12:45 (registration and welcome coffee from 08:45), followed by a networking lunch. Venue: KVS Brussels, TOP meeting room, Rue de Laeken 146, 1000 Brussels. Participation: free of charge, registration required. Registration:About AMIGDALAAMIGDALA aims to achieve impact by providing European legislators and industries insights into the interaction between regulatory action and the global industrial investment response. This innovative approach thus drives sustainability while it considers strategic positioning, global competitiveness and resilience. Led by the research centre TNO (The Netherlands), the AMIGDALA project is formed by BFI, the Catholic University of Leuven, DECHEMA, Deloitte, ENEA, European Research Services, GreenDecision, IIASA, SITECH, Sustainable Innovations, and VITO. The AMIGDALA project has been programmed under the Process4Planet partnership and is supported by the European Union under the Grant Agreement number 101138534

Rocío García

Sustainable Innovations Europe

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AMIGDALA Workshop Explores Modelling Pathways for Competitive European Industry News Provided By Sustainable Innovations November 11, 2026, 11:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, International Organizations, Technology



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