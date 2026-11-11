Walmart US Expands SGS Approved Testing Support Across Fashion Departments

Under the Walmart US Third-Party Laboratory Assignment List, SGS has increased its ability to support suppliers across multiple Walmart US fashion departments.

Expanded Walmart US laboratory assignments broaden SGS's testing support for fashion suppliers across key global sourcing markets.

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, has expanded its testing support under the Walmart US Third-Party Laboratory Assignment List, increasing its ability to support suppliers across multiple Walmart US fashion departments.As an approved laboratory supporting additional Walmart US fashion departments, SGS helps apparel and accessories suppliers meet quality, safety and compliance testing requirements, enabling efficient product approvals and market access.For a current list of department assignments, suppliers should refer to the latest Walmart US Third-Party Laboratory Assignment List, available through Retail Link:Product Quality and Compliance Library > a1 US Product Quality and Compliance Manual > Third Party Laboratory Assignment.SGS supports these additional Walmart US testing assignments through its globally connected laboratory network across major sourcing markets, including Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Türkiye, the United States and Vietnam. By providing testing services closer to manufacturing locations, SGS helps simplify logistics, reduce turnaround times and improve coordination throughout the supply chain.Key benefits for Walmart US suppliers include:.Expanded testing support across additional Walmart US fashion departments.Access to testing services in key sourcing markets worldwide.Reduced turnaround times through localized laboratory support.More efficient navigation of Walmart US testing requirements.Faster and more confident access to Walmart retail channels, both in-store and onlineThrough its global laboratory network and technical expertise, SGS helps suppliers navigate Walmart US requirements efficiently, supporting more efficient product approval, faster market access and stronger supply chain performance.

Ruth Roy

Sugarloaf Marketing

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Walmart US expands SGS approved testing support across fashion departments News Provided By Sugarloaf Marketing November 11, 2026, 11:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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