As Social And Mental Health Issues Grow, Nonprofit Urges Adoption Of Kindness-Based HEART Programs As The Solution

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Prevention, health, wellness start with kindness. NPO entreats people to“Be the Hero” by bringing the HEART programs to schools, companies, orgs, government.

- Albert Schweitzer (Noble Peace Prize, 1952)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Loneliness, bullying, substance use and violence have moved from the margins of American life into classrooms and workplaces. In the 2023 Youth Risk Behavior Survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 39.7 percent of U.S. high school students reported persistent sadness or hopelessness, 20.4 percent seriously considered attempting suicide and 9.5 percent attempted suicide. In the same survey, 22 percent of students drank alcohol and 17 percent used marijuana during the past 30 days. Nineteen percent were in a physical fight during the past year, and 9 percent were threatened or injured with a weapon at school. The share bullied at school rose from 15 percent to 19 percent between 2021 and 2023, and the share who missed school because of safety concerns rose from 9 percent to 13 percent.

UNESCO research found that almost one in three students worldwide is bullied in a given month, and that frequently bullied students are twice as likely to feel lonely, be unable to sleep at night and contemplate suicide.

Adults are affected as well. The 2023 U.S. Surgeon General advisory on loneliness reported that about half of American adults experience loneliness and estimated that stress-related absenteeism attributed to loneliness costs employers $154 billion a year.

Prevention is the missing piece. The CDC reports that when young people feel connected at school, they are less likely to experience poor mental health, suicidal thoughts and behaviors, substance use and violence, and notes that schools can build connection through relationship-building programs.

One Planet - One People calls on individuals, influencers, parents, teachers, employees and public officials to bring the HEART programs to schools, companies, organizations and government. The programs are designed to provide socialization and support early in life, so that substance abuse, violence and isolation are prevented before arising later in adulthood.

HEART stands for Humanity, Equality, Action, Respect and Teamwork. Humanity teaches civility and kindness through Planned Acts. Equality teaches social justice and gender and racial tolerance. Action teaches collaborative skills and equality of life for all. Respect teaches social justice and collaborative skills. Teamwork teaches global issues, health and well-being. Students from four years old and up complete daily Planned Acts of Kindness in school, with family and friends and in the community, earning recognition and rewards for positive behavior. The result is a support network that builds health and happiness through stronger relationships and a sense of community.

Four programs carry HEART into practice:

(1) The Karma Club is 100 percent free to join and gamifies karma. Members complete four monthly activities, Planned Acts of Kindness, Engagement, Volunteerism and Support, and the more a member does, the greater the rewards.

Activities can be tracked on CoolMoves, an interactive platform where youth and adults log daily acts of kindness and share video content.

(2) One Planet - One People Clubs combine people's passions with project-based skill development to have a greater impact while helping build strong relationships.

(3) Internships and Mentorships give students and workers real-world training through three systems: Artificial Intelligence Management (AIM), Project Management (PMOROS) and the Eight Foundation Skills.

(4) Project KOPE (Kindness Outreach People Engagement) is designed around the Karma Club activities and a monthly assessment that tracks an individuals' health, happiness and wellness. Users are provided detailed reports that can quantifiably demonstrate that“the more you do, the greater your rewards” benefits effect of the Karma Club.

The benefits reach every level. Youth and adults gain a continuous support system, meaningful relationships, skill development and personal growth. Communities gain programs that strengthen health and protect again anti-social behaviors. The country gains a path away from division and intolerance toward greater kindness and civility. The planet gains greater collaboration and push-back on climate change, pollution, and conflict as well as social, economic, equality with programs and initiatives aligned to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"You need to make the decision to be the change you want to see in the world." - Lyle Benjamin, Founder, One Planet – One People

Parents, teachers, students, employees, influencers and public officials can bring the HEART programs to principals, school boards, employers and elected leaders. Anyone can join the Karma Club and become an Ambassador at KarmaClub. Schools, organizations, and companies can have custom-branded apps that can provide outreach, engagement, inspiration, education and action to boost participation, loyalty and team building. More information is available at OnePlanet-OnePeople, PlannedActs, CSRBenefitsHub

ABOUT ONE PLANET - ONE PEOPLE

One Planet - One People is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Lyle Benjamin that works for the Betterment of Kids, People and the Planet through programs aligned with the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The sister nonprofit, Planned Acts of Kindness, is a global social responsibility outreach platform dedicated to Quality of Life for All.

Programs are offered to individuals through schools, faith-based and nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and businesses regardless of nationality, race, religion, gender, age, education or socio-economic status.

Lyle Benjamin

Planned Acts / One Planet One People

+1 917-683-2625

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As Social and Mental Health Issues Grow, Nonprofit Urges Adoption of Kindness-Based HEART Programs as the Solution News Provided By Planned Acts / One Planet One People November 11, 2026, 11:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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