Superior Capital Advisors Brokers Sale Of 24 Hour Storage, A 764-Unit Facility, In Ocean Springs, Mississippi

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Superior Capital Advisors is pleased to announce the sale of 24 Hour Storage, an institutional class facility located in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

- Matthew PorterOCEAN SPRINGS, MS, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Superior Capital Advisors, a leading commercial brokerage firm specializing in self-storage investment sales and advisory services, is pleased to announce the sale of 24 Hour Storage, an institutional class facility located in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.The state-of-the-art facility is strategically positioned along Bienville Blvd / U.S. Hwy 90, the primary coastal artery connecting Biloxi, Ocean Springs, and Gautier, and benefits from immediate access to Interstate 10 and proximity to major commercial corridors. Engineered to meet a rigorous 161 MPH wind load, the property spans 85,250 rentable square feet across 764 total units and features a dedicated onsite office, 16 open parking spaces, and 25 large man caves.The asset was delivered in two distinct phases: phase one, which consisted primarily of larger units, received its certificate of occupancy in 2020, while phase two added over 400 self-storage units and received certificate of occupancy in October 2024. Demonstrating strong market demand, the facility boasts a premier reputation for providing reliable storage solutions for both residential and commercial tenants.The sale of 24 Hour Storage was a highly competitive process that drew multiple offers. Ultimately, the facility was acquired by U-Haul, a publicly traded company."We're pleased to have successfully brokered the sale of 24 Hour Storage and to have helped our client achieve their goals," said Matthew Porter. "This property was very efficiently run by a local real estate developer. The asset was located along Interstate 90 in a growing Mississippi Gulf Coast market.” Michael Morrison added, "Even amid market fluctuations, self storage continues to prove its resilience as an asset class, and we are incredibly proud to have guided this transaction to a successful closing."Matthew Porter, Self Storage Investment Broker and Michael Morrison, Owner and Broker In Charge, at Superior Capital Advisors, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer.This milestone deal underscores Superior Capital Advisors' market leadership, driving the momentum for premium self-storage transactions across the entire Southeast. For more information on Superior Capital Advisors, please visit their website at .About Superior Capital Advisors: Superior Capital Advisors is a premier commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm, specializing in self-storage investment sales. With a national reach and an emphasis on exclusive representation, we deliver tailored strategies and comprehensive market insights to meet the unique needs of our clients. Our expertise spans the full spectrum of investment services, from property acquisition and disposition to detailed market analysis and strategic advisory. At Superior Capital Advisors, we are dedicated to maximizing value, fostering lasting partnerships, and guiding investors through every stage of the self storage investment process with integrity and precision. For more information, please visit .

Michael Morrison

Superior Capital Advisors

+1 803-600-0602

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Superior Capital Advisors Brokers Sale of 24 Hour Storage, a 764-Unit Facility, in Ocean Springs, Mississippi News Provided By Superior Capital Advisors November 11, 2026, 11:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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