Joytutus Expands Ski And Snowboard Rack Collection With New Solutions For Winter Road Trips

Joytutus Spare Tire Ski & Snowboard Rack for SUVs

Sliding Ski & Snowboard Roof Rack

Ski & Snowboard Roof Rack with Sliding Extension

Hitch Ski & Snowboard Rack for 2 in Receiver, 120° Tilt

Foldable Hitch Ski & Snowboard Rack for 2" Receiver

Five racks across spare tire, hitch and roof configurations give SUV and truck owners more ways to carry skis and snowboards outside the cabin.

CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Joytutus, an automotive travel accessories brand serving drivers who use their vehicles for road trips, camping, and outdoor recreation, announced an expanded lineup of ski and snowboard racks designed for winter travel. The collection now includes five carriers across three mounting configurations: spare tire-mounted, hitch-mounted and roof-mounted. Each is listed with a capacity of up to six pairs of skis or four snowboards, giving vehicle owners several ways to move winter sports equipment without giving up passenger space.Why Transporting Skis and Snowboards Takes PlanningA winter road trip to the mountains involves more than the skis themselves. Boots, helmets, jackets, bags and often several passengers compete for the same vehicle cargo space. Long skis and bulky snowboards add to the challenge, since they rarely fit comfortably inside a standard SUV once a family or group of friends is on board. Wet, snow-covered equipment can also make a mess of the cabin.Exterior carriers solve part of the problem, but each mounting style brings its own considerations. Roof-mounted carriers keep gear above the passenger compartment, yet lifting equipment overhead can be awkward on taller vehicles, and many roofs are already occupied by a rooftop tent, cargo box or other equipment. Rear-mounted options place gear at a lower height but must work with the vehicle's hitch or spare tire setup. Drivers also weigh security, ease of loading and how a carrier affects access to the rear of the vehicle.Because no single mounting style suits every vehicle or every driver, the expanded Joytutus lineup is organized around three configurations. The aim is to let owners choose a ski rack that fits how their vehicle is already equipped and how they prefer to load it.An Expanded Winter Product RangeThe new racks join a growing group of cold-weather items that Joytutus offers for drivers who travel in the colder months, grouped in the Joytutus winter car accessories collection. The company's broader catalog of automotive accessories includes SUV tents, truck accessories, roof racks, running boards, and other vehicle-related products for travel and outdoor recreation. The expanded rack lineup extends that range into ski equipment transportation, with an emphasis on practical options for SUV and truck owners.Spare Tire-Mounted Ski RacksFor SUVs with a rear-mounted spare tire, the Spare Tire-Mounted Ski and Snowboard Rack offers an alternative to roof-mounted transport. Instead of lifting equipment overhead, users load skis and snowboards at the rear of the vehicle, which can be a useful option when the roof is already carrying a rooftop tent or cargo system.According to its product specifications, the rack mounts around the spare tire without requiring the tire to be removed. It is designed for spare tires measuring 25.5 to 37 inches in diameter and 10 to 13.5 inches in width, with a total load rating of up to 150 pounds. Four pre-installed buckle straps and a limiter strap are intended to reduce forward and backward movement during travel, while foam contact points help limit contact with equipment. The carrier folds toward the spare tire when not in use and is designed not to obstruct the rear camera on compatible setups. Because fitment depends on tire dimensions, owners are encouraged to measure their spare tire before choosing a spare tire ski rack.Hitch-Mounted Ski and Snowboard RacksTwo of the five racks mount to a compatible 2-inch hitch receiver. Placing equipment at the rear of the vehicle keeps it lower than roof level, which can make loading easier on SUVs and other taller vehicles while keeping wet gear out of the cabin.The Foldable Hitch Ski and Snowboard Rack is built around adjustability. Its upper carrier offers multiple height positions to accommodate different ski and snowboard lengths, and a tilt-away function is intended to preserve access to the rear of the vehicle. The rack folds for more compact storage when it is not in use. Equipment is secured with snap buckle straps and protective tubes. The product page lists an estimated installation time of 15 to 30 minutes with no drilling required and a recommended maximum driving speed of under 75 mph.The Hitch Ski and Snowboard Rack for 2-Inch Receivers focuses on rear access and security. The rack tilts away up to 120 degrees, allowing users to reach boots, bags and other items in the cargo area without first unloading skis or snowboards. Dual locking points are designed to secure both the carrier to the vehicle and the equipment to the rack, and the rack uses cold-resistant rubber components for winter conditions. For owners comparing a hitch ski rack against other formats, the 2-inch receiver design offers a rear-mounted option that does not require roof crossbars.Roof-Mounted Ski and Snowboard RacksRoof-mounted carriers remain a familiar choice for drivers who want to keep the rear of the vehicle clear. The lineup includes two roof options that differ in how users reach their gear.The Universal Lockable Ski and Snowboard Roof Rack features an integrated locking system intended to secure both the equipment and the carrier, with four keys included. It is made of aluminum and mounts with U-bolts to compatible rectangular, aero and square crossbars; it is not compatible with round crossbars. The product page lists the rack in both retractable and non-retractable versions. Estimated installation time is about 30 minutes with no drilling, and a two-person setup is recommended for first-time installation.The Sliding Ski and Snowboard Roof Rack Carrier is designed around easier side access. A sliding extension brings skis and snowboards closer to the side of the vehicle, so users can load and unload without leaning across the center of the roof, which may be especially helpful on taller vehicles or when wearing bulky winter clothing. The rack includes a built-in locking system for both the carrier and the gear. Its 27.5-inch loading area can also accommodate items such as ski poles, fishing rods and paddles. For drivers who want a ski roof rack with a more accessible loading position, the sliding design offers one approach.Design and Practical Usage Considerations● Choosing among the configurations starts with the vehicle itself. A spare tire rack requires a rear-mounted spare within a specified size range. The two hitch racks require a compatible 2-inch receiver. The roof racks depend on crossbar type and dimensions, and not every crossbar profile is supported. Owners should confirm fitment against the details on each product page and consult their vehicle owner's manual for hitch, crossbar and roof load guidance before installing any carrier.● Capacity is another point to review. While each rack is listed for up to six pairs of skis or four snowboards, actual capacity depends on the size and thickness of the equipment being carried. The spare tire rack carries a stated 150-pound total load limit, and drivers should account for the combined weight of their gear. Users are also encouraged to follow the installation instructions, re-check straps and mounting hardware before departure and at rest stops, and observe any recommended speed limits.● Daily convenience matters as much as capacity. Some travelers prioritize rear access, which favors the tilt-away hitch designs. Others prefer a lockable roof carrier or want to avoid reaching across the roof, which points toward the sliding roof model. Households with a rooftop tent or cargo system already in place may find a spare tire or hitch rack leaves the roof free. Whichever route a driver chooses, selecting a ski snowboard carrier that matches the vehicle's setup and the user's loading preferences can make the trip to the mountain simpler.Availability and Product DiscoveryDetails on each rack, including fitment information, specifications and installation resources, are available on the individual product pages at the Joytutus website. Readers interested in recently introduced products can browse Joytutus New Arrivals, where the 2-inch hitch racks are currently listed alongside other recent additions to the catalog.As winter travel season approaches, the company says the expanded lineup is intended to give drivers practical choices for carrying winter sports equipment, whether they are heading out for a weekend at a nearby resort or planning a longer winter road trip. By offering spare tire, hitch and roof configurations, Joytutus aims to support a range of vehicle setups and loading preferences for outdoor adventure travelers.About JoytutusJoytutus is an automotive travel accessories brand focused on products that support vehicle-based travel and outdoor recreation. Its range includes SUV tents, truck accessories, roof racks, running boards, winter travel accessories, and other vehicle-related products designed to offer practical solutions for SUV and truck owners who camp, travel, and explore by vehicle.

Chris X Wu

JoyTutus TECH CO., LIMITED

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Joytutus Expands Ski and Snowboard Rack Collection with New Solutions for Winter Road Trips News Provided By JoyTutus TECH CO., LIMITED November 11, 2026, 11:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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