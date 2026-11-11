Aver Debuts CL02 PTZ Controller, Unifying Camera Control For Seamless Multi-Camera Production

AVer launched the CL02 PTZ Camera controller

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, today announced the AVer CL02, a professional camera controller designed to streamline reliable multi-camera production across hybrid AV environments. Built for organizations that need to operate PTZ cameras, the CL02 enables intuitive, centralized control without requiring a costly, disruptive replacement of installed equipment.

The CL02 enables professional multi-camera productions with greater efficiency and control. Designed for live event environments, it helps production teams streamline operations, reduce workflow complexity, and deliver a polished viewing experience across every event. As organizations expand hybrid communications, training initiatives, and content creation, the CL02 provides a centralized control platform that simplifies camera operations and helps teams create engaging, high-quality video experiences with confidence.

Key User Benefits at a Glance

- Simplify Multi-Camera Production: Control up to 255 PTZ cameras over IP from a single purpose-built console, with NDI® HX2 support for streamlined network-based camera control.

- Maintain Confident Live Control: View critical camera information, such as connection status, channel, exposure, white balance, and gain, on four dedicated LCD screens for faster decisions and consistent image quality.

- Accelerate Installation and Management: Use PoE connectivity to reduce cabling needs, while the embedded Web UI enables convenient remote configuration and management.

- Create Smoother On-Camera Experiences: Access frequently used controls through dedicated camera-select buttons, one-touch preset recalls, independent zoom control, and a responsive 2-axis joystick for quicker transitions and more natural camera movement.

For more information about the AVer CL02, please visit:

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent video and collaboration solutions for education, business, healthcare, and professional AV environments. Its portfolio spans video conferencing, ProAV, education, and connected health technologies, delivering complete solutions that go beyond cameras and visualisers to include audio, matrix systems, and other integrated peripherals.

With over 20 years of research, development, and manufacturing expertise, AVer is recognised for innovation, product reliability, and ease of use. AVer solutions are widely deployed across the region, including in over 1 million classrooms throughout Europe.

Rene Buhay

AVer Information Europe B.V.

+1 408-457-3338

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AVer Debuts CL02 PTZ Controller, Unifying Camera Control for Seamless Multi-Camera Production News Provided By AVer Information Europe B.V. November 11, 2026, 11:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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