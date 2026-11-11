Why January Brings A Surge In Divorce Filings Across Harris County

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HOUSTON, TX - NOV 11, 2026 - Family law attorneys often describe January as the start of the busiest divorce season of the year. Attorney Daryl Longworth, a Houston divorce attorney and founder of Longworth Law Firm, is outlining what that timing means for local families and how the first month of a Texas divorce works for the spouse who files and the spouse who is served.Why Divorce Petitions Rise After the HolidaysResearch outside Texas points in the same direction. University of Washington researchers who reviewed Washington state court records from 2001 to 2015 found two yearly peaks, in March and in August, each following a major holiday period. A University of Turku study in Finland found that petitions rose about 38 percent from December to January. Together, the findings suggest the climb starts in January and often builds into March.Researchers and family law practitioners point to several reasons:- Many couples wait until Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's have passed, especially when children are involved.- A new calendar year leads people to review money, housing, and plans for the next twelve months.- Year-end bonuses and tax paperwork give a clearer view of what the household earns and owns.- Holiday stress can bring up problems that were already present.This release does not claim a specific local percentage. The point is timing: people who spent the fall deciding tend to act once the holidays are over."A lot of people have already made the decision by the time they call us," said Longworth. "They waited because they wanted one more holiday with the kids at home. January is when they stop waiting. What they need then is an honest picture of the process, not a rush to file."What to Expect in the First 30 DaysTexas law sets the pace of a divorce, and the first month is mostly about starting the case correctly. Longworth Law Firm's divorce practice walks clients through the same early stages:- Residency. At least one spouse must have lived in Texas for the preceding six months and in the county where the case is filed for the preceding 90 days.- Filing and service. The petition is filed with the district clerk. The other spouse must then be served or agree to accept service, and has a limited time to respond.- The 60-day waiting period. With limited exceptions, such as a family-violence conviction or an active protective order, a Texas court cannot grant a divorce until the 60th day after the petition is filed. The count starts at filing, so a petition filed in early January cannot produce a final decree before early March.- Temporary orders. While the case is pending, either spouse can ask the court for temporary orders on conservatorship and possession schedules, child support, use of the home, and payment of bills.- Gathering records. Bank statements, retirement accounts, tax returns, mortgage documents, and a list of debts are the starting point for any property division.By the firm's estimate, an uncontested divorce typically resolves in about two to four months, while a contested case that needs hearings can take six to twelve months or longer. A January start does not speed up either path, but a well-prepared petition helps avoid delays.Practical Steps Before FilingSpouses weighing a new-year divorce can prepare in advance:- Collect financial records now, while the conversation is calm and access to shared accounts is not in dispute.- Write down the current parenting schedule and who handles school, medical care, and daily routines.- Avoid moving money, selling property, or making large purchases without legal advice.- If your spouse may file first, learn the steps now. The spouse who is served has a short window to respond, and knowing the process makes that window easier to use.- Ask whether mediation could resolve some or all of the issues. Longworth is a credentialed mediator, and the firm weighs mediation and negotiation alongside litigation where both sides can talk in good faith.The above is not legal advice. The firm offers a free, one-hour, confidential case evaluation that covers its process and fees. Virtual consultations are available.About the AttorneyLongworth was admitted to the State Bar of Texas in 2010, earned his law degree at the University of Houston Law Center, and opened his practice in 2011. He is a certified ad litem in Harris and Fort Bend counties, serves as a substitute judge in the Harris County Juvenile Courts, and is a former Houston Police Department lieutenant with 28 years of service. The practice also takes cases in Montgomery, Galveston, Brazoria, Waller, Wharton, Austin, and Brazos counties.About Longworth Law FirmFounded in 2011, Longworth Law Firm is a Houston family law practice led by Attorney Daryl Longworth, a Certified Mediator (CM) credentialed by the Texas Mediator Credentialing Association. The firm handles divorce, child custody, property division, spousal maintenance, and related family law matters for clients throughout Harris County and the surrounding region, and holds an A+ rating as a Better Business Bureau-accredited business.

Daryl Longworth

Longworth Law Firm, P.C.

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Why January Brings a Surge in Divorce Filings Across Harris County News Provided By Longworth Law Firm, P.C. November 11, 2026, 11:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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