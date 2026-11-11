Beyond 10M Users: NODBOT Gives Muse A Camera-Free Body For Ambient Companionship

NODBOT DEV for MUSE renders Muse widgets on a camera-free E-ink surface at the desk.

NODBOT's bedside mode uses TOF LiDAR and mmWave radar for non-contact sleep sensing-no camera, no wearable.

The Heritage Edition features a 320×110 E-ink display and hand-finished walnut inlay.

By replacing cameras with TOF LiDAR and mmWave radar, NODBOT shifts the AI Agent narrative from transactional efficiency to safe, always-on companionship.

- NETVERSE Team

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The first wave of AI Agents proved their efficiency: Meta's Muse reached 10 million users in just 40 days, transforming how consumers execute digital tasks. But as AI becomes increasingly capable of autonomous shopping and complex web navigation, a new question arises: Is an AI that simply executes transactions the kind of AI you want in your most intimate spaces?

Today, NETVERSE announces the Early Access launch of NODBOT DEV for MUSE, an independent hardware companion that shifts the Agent narrative from "transactional efficiency" to "empathetic presence." By leveraging the intelligence of the Muse Agent and replacing traditional visual sensors with TOF LiDAR and mmWave radar, NODBOT creates a safer, warmer, and always-on companion for two of the most personal spaces in daily life: the desk and the bedside. It is available now at a one-time price of $129, with no device subscriptions.

The Shift: From Transactional Risk to Companionable Trust

The current generation of AI hardware has largely focused on productivity and agentic commerce. However, alongside the boom in AI-driven shopping comes the "practical gap"-issues of reliability and privacy when AI interacts with the physical world. NODBOT deliberately steps away from high-risk, transactional tasks.

"We don't need an AI to buy our groceries or manage our bank accounts; we need an AI that understands we are sitting at a desk for too long, or that we are struggling to fall asleep," said the NETVERSE team. "Modern urban lifestyles can be isolating. NODBOT uses the Muse Agent to provide a sense of quiet presence-a companion that remembers your habits and proactively cares for you, without the risks of agentic commerce. Because it operates on the same Muse cloud capabilities and personal data, it breaks down the friction of building trust with a new AI system."

Privacy by Hardware Design, Not Just Policy

To build true trust, NODBOT eliminates the most common privacy concern in smart devices: the camera. Instead of relying on visual sensors that can be hacked or expose personal data, NODBOT uses a dual-sensor fusion of TOF LiDAR and mmWave radar to detect presence, posture, and sleep stages.

Zero Cameras: The device is physically incapable of watching you.

On-Device Edge Perception: All spatial sensing data is processed locally via edge AI. There is zero cloud retention of physical environment data.

Absolute Trust: Users no longer need to "accept terms and conditions" to feel safe. The hardware itself guarantees privacy from the source.

Physical Microphone Switch: A hardware-level kill switch ensures absolute privacy when needed.

Always-On, Proactively Present: Deep Integration in Desk and Bedside

NODBOT is designed to be a physical embodiment of the Muse Agent in two core scenarios, utilizing NETVERSE's technical expertise in interaction and sensing to achieve always-on, proactive engagement:

The Desk (Day Mode): Features a 320×300 E-ink surface that renders Muse widgets (productivity trackers, draft replies, status updates). It senses when you are seated and offers gentle visual nudges to take a break, all without the distraction of a glowing, blue-light phone screen. It acts as a calm, ambient workspace companion.

The Bedside (Night Mode): Utilizes non-contact radar to track sleep transitions without the need for wearables. It uses gradual sunrise light, C-Tone adaptive sound, and haptics for gentle wake-ups, and automatically turns off the light after you fall asleep.

Availability and Pricing

NODBOT DEV for MUSE is currently in Early Access, built-to-order. The Developer Kit starts at $129 one-time, featuring a single TOF LiDAR sensor. The Heritage Edition ($169) features a dual-sensor fusion of TOF LiDAR and 24GHz mmWave radar for advanced sleep tracking and dual-bed filtering. No device subscription is required. Full specifications and development logs are available at:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does NODBOT require a subscription? No. It is a $129 one-time purchase. All core functions are unlocked, with no paywalls.

Does NODBOT contain a camera? No. It uses TOF LiDAR and mmWave radar for spatial sensing, ensuring zero visual privacy risks.

Is NODBOT a Meta product? No. NODBOT is an independent hardware product developed by NETVERSE. It is not made, endorsed, or sponsored by Meta. "MUSE" is used only to describe compatibility.

What makes NODBOT different from a smart speaker or sleep tracker? NODBOT is not just an audio device or a fitness tracker. It is a physical embodiment of the Muse Agent, providing proactive, context-aware interactions tailored for desk productivity and bedside wellness, completely free of cameras.

About NETVERSE

NETVERSE designs privacy-first spatial computing hardware for AI Agent ecosystems. Our mission is to bridge the gap between digital intelligence and physical presence, creating ambient computing devices that prioritize user trust and emotional well-being. NODBOT DEV for MUSE is an independent hardware product developed by NETVERSE and is not a Meta product, nor endorsed by Meta.

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NODBOT DEV for MUSE: Camera-Free Ambient Companion for Desk and Bedside

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Beyond 10M Users: NODBOT Gives Muse a Camera-Free Body for Ambient Companionship News Provided By NETVERSE LIMITED November 11, 2026, 11:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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