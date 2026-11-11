MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The brands AI named most often were the same in Q2 and Q3, and link counts predicted which brands AI named in both quarters.

- Michael Transon, CEO, VictoriousSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Any two AI platforms answering the same question share between 4 percent and 10 percent of the sources they cite, according to the Q3 2026 Search Report from Victorious, an SEO and AEO agency focused on AI search visibility for mid-market and enterprise companies. The report collected about 16,500 AI answers across nine platforms in a single collection on Sept. 29 and compared citations on the six that searched the web: ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Google AI Overviews, and Google AI Mode.Sources also shift within a single platform. When asked the same question twice, two answers shared anywhere from about a quarter of their sources to about three quarters. Outside research shows the same churn over time. An Ahrefs study that tracked AI citations daily for 20 days found that at least half disappeared by the next day, though most of those returned before the study ended.The report found that the brands AI named held steadier than the sources behind them. The brands named most often in Q3 were the same ones named most often in Q2. The strongest signal of which brands AI named was how many other websites mentioned and linked to them.“Third-party mentions and links are the most reliable lever for moving every platform at once,” said Michael Transon, CEO of Victorious.The full Q3 2026 Search Report is available on the Victorious website.About VictoriousVictorious is an SEO and AEO agency that helps mid-market and enterprise companies grow their visibility in Google and AI platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, the agency delivers technical SEO, content strategies, and digital PR. Victorious has been named Search Agency of the Year five times by juries of its peers at the US Search Awards, the US Agency Awards, and Search Engine Land.

Jill Maldonado

Victorious

+1 (415) 621-9830

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AI Platforms Share 10% or Less of Cited Sources, Victorious Q3 Data Shows News Provided By Victorious November 11, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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