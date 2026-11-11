Shilpa Shirodkar On 'Adi Shankaracharya': 'The Project Has Been Life-Changing For Me'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who will be seen playing Arambha in the upcoming web show 'Adi Shankaracharya', has opened up about how the project brought a personal and spiritual transformation in her life.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he said the experience made her calmer and changed the way she looks at different situations in life. Speaking about the changes the project brought in her, she shared,“I think personally I have become very calm as a human being, and obviously, I knew when I signed this show that there would be a lot of changes within me because I have a spiritual guide, Sindamma, and Sindamma told me that if I do this project, it would be life-changing for me. And actually, I think about all the situations that happen in my life in a very different way now. I look at those situations very differently.”

Asked about her reaction when she was offered the show, she said,“Well, my reaction was like, 'I want to do it.' That was my reaction, and fortunately, God heard my prayers. I am doing Adi Shankaracharya and playing Arambha in the series, who is Adi Shankaracharya's mother. I feel so honored and so blessed to be part of this beautiful, beautiful project.”

Looking back at her long career, the 'Gopi Kishan' actor stated,“Well, I just feel that my only learning is that I am ready to learn everyday, that's my learning. I was ready to learn 30 years ago when I was working. I am ready to learn even today because things are changing, people are changing, people's minds are changing, the way cinema is made is changing. And in that change, if you don't become part of the change, then you just have to sit at home.”

As for the kind of roles she wants to do now, she explained,“Well, I'm looking at good, good, good characters, good films, and I'm sure there's scope for everyone today. So something or the other will definitely come up 100%.”

In“Adi Shankaracharya,” produced by Dr. B.K. Modi, Shilpa plays Arambha, the mother of Adi Shankaracharya. The show also marks Shilpa Shirodkar's web debut.