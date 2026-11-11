Delhi Readies For Grand Chhath Festival, 11 Km Dedicated Stretch Developed Along Munak Canal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) The capital is set to witness the magnificence and splendour of the four-day-long Chhath festival, as an expansive 11-kilometre-long Chhath Ghat has been constructed along the banks of Munak Canal for the devotees.

This is a first-of-its-kind move in the capital, highlighting the state government's focus and thrust in facilitating arrangements for the Chhath Vratis.

The grand project, along the Munak Canal, will be inaugurated by BJP National President Nitin Nabin on November 12 and will see the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Delhi cabinet ministers, public representatives and many distinguished guests.

Another striking feature of this year's Chhath Puja is the transformation of Munak Canal and its surroundings. The canal, once plagued by filth, debris, and overgrown thickets, has now become a vibrant place of spirituality.

The government launched an extensive cleanup drive, with the Chief Minister personally monitoring the project, often visiting the site multiple times. Approximately 1,400 truckloads of debris, waste, and other refuse were cleared from this long-neglected stretch. It was decided to remove encroachments from both banks and develop a beautiful, well-organised Chhath Ghat.

Speaking about the transformation of the canal, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the Munak Canal had been awaiting rejuvenation for years.

She said that this project is more than just the construction of steps, roads, and other amenities; it is a tribute to the faith, traditions, and sentiments of the millions of people from the Purvanchal region living in the capital.

She added that the government endeavours to ensure that devotees of Chhathi Maiya have access to a clean, safe, beautiful, and convenient environment, allowing them to celebrate this significant festival with complete devotion and faith.

The development of Singalpur Road and the revitalisation of the Munak Canal also represent an expansion of amenities for thousands of families in the area.

“The Delhi government remains committed to connecting the capital with its cultural roots while fostering development, all while paying full respect to the culture, traditions, and faith of the Purvanchal community,” said a statement from the CMO.

For the convenience of devotees, facilities such as changing rooms, restrooms, tents, and adequate lighting have also been provided at the spot. CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure security. Additionally, benches have been installed for seating arrangements, and green spaces have been created for devotees' comfort and general beautification of the area.