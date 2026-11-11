CBI Court Convicts Former Punjab DSP In 1992 Amrik Singh Abduction Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Punjab's Mohali on Wednesday convicted former Punjab Police Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gurmeet Singh in the 1992 abduction case of Amrik Singh.

The case originated from a Supreme Court order dated November 15, 1995, in a civil writ petition number 497 filed in the year 1995 (Paramjeet Kaur vs State of Punjab), following an affidavit submitted by Devinder Singh regarding the abduction of his father Amrik Singh on November 25, 1992, from Hotel Amaltash in Ludhiana by a Punjab Police team led by the then DSP Gurmeet Singh.

Initially, a preliminary inquiry was registered, followed by the registration of a regular case on February 23, 2000.

After completing the investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet on November 27, 2001, against five police officials -- DSP Gurmeet Singh, DSP Parminderjit Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) Suba Singh, Sub-Inspector (SI) Surinder Singh and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jaswant Singh. Charges were framed against them on April 15, 2004.

After the conclusion of the trial, the court on Wednesday convicted former DSP Gurmeet Singh under Sections 365 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Co-accused DSP Parminderjit Singh was acquitted, while proceedings against the remaining three accused -- SHO Suba Singh, SI Surinder Singh and ASI Jaswant Singh -- were abated following their deaths.

The court is scheduled to pronounce the quantum of sentence against the convicted former DSP on November 12.

Earlier on November 7, the CBI had arrested an Assistant Director of the Plant Quarantine Station (PQS), Visakhapatnam, along with a private individual in an alleged bribery case involving the clearance of imported containers.

The accused were identified as Sudhakara T.M., Assistant Director and In-charge of the Plant Quarantine Station (PQS), and Sunkavalli Satyanarayana, a private individual who allegedly acted as an intermediary.

According to the CBI, a case was registered on November 6 against two PQS officials, including the Assistant Director, three private individuals and unidentified persons.