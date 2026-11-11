Bihar: Sitacharan Temple Situated In Munger Holds Unique Chhath Tradition Linked To Goddess Sita's Sun Worship

MENAFN - IANS) Munger, Nov 11 (IANS) Chhath, one of Bihar's most popular folk festivals, has a centuries-old tradition, but in Munger, the festival holds special religious and cultural significance. The Sitacharan Temple, situated on a large rock in the middle of the Ganga, is at the centre of a unique Chhath tradition associated with the religious beliefs surrounding Goddess Sita and Maharishi Mudgal.

According to local belief, Mother Sita, during her stay at the ashram of Maharishi Mudgal, worshipped the Sun God at this very spot, offering prayers to both the setting and the rising sun. This belief makes Sitacharan a special centre of devotion for devotees during the four-day Chhath festival.

Local devotees believe that the footprints engraved on a large rock in the middle of the Ganga belong to Goddess Sita. The site is popularly known as Sitacharan or Manipashan.

According to religious accounts, after defeating demon king Ravan, Lord Ram and Mother Sita visited the ashram of Maharishi Mudgal. It is believed that Maharishi Mudgal advised Mata Sita to worship the Sun God, following which she performed the rituals. This episode is regarded as an important foundation of the Chhath tradition in Munger.

References to this religious narrative are also found in the Sita-Mudgal episode of the Anand Ramayana.

The Munger District Gazetteer, published in 1926, also mentions a rock in the middle of the Ganga and the footprints found on it, providing a documented reference to the local religious beliefs associated with the site. However, these religious narratives and local traditions are matters of faith and do not independently establish the historical authenticity of the events.

Munger's religious identity is also closely associated with Maharishi Mudgal. Local traditions and historical accounts refer to the region as Mudgalpur or Mudgalgiri. There is also a popular belief that the name gradually evolved into Munger over time. Thus, the religious significance of Sitacharan is intertwined with the city's ancient association with the tradition of sages and seers.

Another feature that makes Chhath in Munger distinctive is the Uttarvahini Ganga, where the river changes its course and flows northwards in front of Kashtharanini Ghat. According to religious beliefs, the northward flow of the Ganga is considered particularly sacred.

During Chhath, devotees travel by boat to Sitacharan, situated in the middle of the river, to offer prayers to the Sun God. The sight of devotees gathering at this unique religious site adds to the distinct identity of Munger's Chhath celebrations.

However, the celebrations are not confined to Sitacharan. Large numbers of devotees also gather at several Ganga ghats across the city, including Kashtharanini Ghat, Babua Ghat, Sojhi Ghat, Jail Ghat and Kankar Ghat.

The entire city comes alive with devotion during the four-day festival, marked by Nahay-Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya.

Munger also has a strong connection with Bihar's folk music tradition. The city finds mention in the popular Chhath song 'Mora Bhaiya Jaela Mahenga Munger', made famous by Bihar's celebrated folk singer Sharda Sinha. The song captures the association of Munger with Chhath shopping and family traditions.

Thus, Munger's Chhath celebrations bring together the religious beliefs surrounding Sitacharan, the legacy of Maharishi Mudgal, the sanctity of the north-flowing Ganga and the cultural heritage preserved through folk songs. The tradition goes beyond religious rituals, reflecting reverence for the Ganga, nature, folk culture and social harmony.