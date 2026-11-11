Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Govt-Run Pharmacies Gear Up For A Makeover


Date: 2026-11-11 06:30:45

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: The Centre plans to upgrade its best-performing Jan Aushadhi Kendras, or government-backed retail pharmacies, into modern flagship outlets with better medicine supplies, expanded credit facilities and enhanced promotional support.

The outlets will be selected based on sales, growth potential and location, with preference for stores near hospitals and other high-footfall medical centres, according to two government officials and a document reviewed by Mint.

MENAFN11112026007365015876ID1111946615


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search