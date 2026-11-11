Aster Volunteers' Heart2heart Cares 2026 Concludes With 313 Children Set To Receive Free Paediatric Heart Surgeries And 50 More Pledged

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, successfully concluded the sixth edition of 'Heart2Heart Cares 2026', a program spanning the GCC, India and beyond, promoting heart health and providing life-saving support to underprivileged children in need of paediatric heart surgery. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The event was held on November 1, 2026, at Al Safa Park, Gate #3, Dubai, bringing together participants, volunteers and Aster DM Healthcare leadership to celebrate the campaign's impact and reinforce the importance of heart health. As part of the initiative, Aster DM Foundation and its associated hospitals pledged to support at least 50 additional paediatric cardiac surgeries, building on the 313 free surgeries performed over the past 3 years through the programme.

The Mega Walk was flagged off by Mr. T.J. Wilson, Executive Director and Group Head – Governance & Corporate Affairs, Aster DM Healthcare, in the presence of members of the leadership teams representing Aster DM Healthcare and its verticals, including Aster, Medcare, Access and myAster. The event attracted over 2,000 attendees to Al Safa Park for the Mega Walk, alongside vibrant cultural performances.

This year's campaign saw over 45,000 global volunteer registrations, with participants engaging in walking and fitness activities to promote heart health for children. Registrants committed to activities such as walking 10,000 steps daily or burning an equivalent number of calories, protecting their heart health, raising awareness and support for the cause.

Commenting on the initiative,, said,“congenital heart disease (CHD) remains one of the most common congenital conditions worldwide, affecting an estimated 1.4–2.3% of children born globally, with an estimated 2.3 million children born with the condition in 2023. While advances in paediatric cardiac care have improved survival, access to timely diagnosis and treatment remains deeply unequal, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, where more than 90% of children live in areas without timely access to care.[1] Every child deserves the opportunity to receive life-saving treatment and lead a healthy life, regardless of where they are born or their family's financial circumstances. Through Heart2Heart Cares 2026, we are proud to extend our support to at least 50 more children, building on the 263 children supported through the initiative previously, bringing the cumulative number to 313. We remain committed to saving young lives and giving them a chance to thrive.”

said,“Initiatives such as Aster Volunteers' Heart2Heart Cares demonstrate how collective community participation can make a meaningful difference in promoting healthier lifestyles and supporting children in need of life-saving cardiac care. It is encouraging to see organisations, volunteers and residents come together for such a meaningful cause, reinforcing the importance of collaboration in building a healthier community and creating a positive impact on lives.”

Through the 'Heart2Heart Cares 2026' initiative, Aster Volunteers is empowering communities to improve their fitness while supporting those in need. The campaign commenced on World Heart Day, September 29, 2026, and ran for just over a month until November 1, 2026, encouraging individuals to register online at and commit to the walk or engaged in calory burning and fitness for the heart. The campaign witnessed remarkable engagement, predominantly from India and the GCC regions. Over the course of the month, volunteers committed to walking 10,000 steps daily or performing equivalent fitness activities, demonstrating their dedication to personal health and to the welfare of underprivileged children facilitated by Aster Volunteers through the Aster DM Foundation.

The closing event at Al Safa Park was a vibrant celebration, featuring cultural performances, entertainment activities and interactive experiences highlighting the importance of healthy living. Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim, Head of Sponsorship & Partnerships at Dubai Sports Council and Board Member of the UAE Sports for All Federation, and Ms. Fatma Salam Al Hattawi, Head of Parks & Recreation at Dubai Municipality, graced the occasion as Guests of Honour and officially inaugurated the event. They unveiled the names of the beneficiary children and felicitated the event sponsors and winners. Participants who recorded the highest number of steps during the month-long campaign and on the day of the finale were also recognised and awarded for their contributions, celebrating the spirit of collective effort and compassion.

Through this initiative, Aster DM Foundation and its associated hospitals will continue to provide free paediatric cardiac surgeries for the needy children, furthering the organization's commitment to making quality healthcare accessible to all, reinforming its tagline“Powered by Humanity”.