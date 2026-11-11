Canadian Comedian Couple Claims Landlord Is Evicting Them For Farting Too Much

A Canadian comedian couple has claimed they are being evicted from their rented home for allegedly farting too much. Toronto-based comedians SE Grummett and Sam Kruger are challenging the eviction, which they believe stems from their landlord mistaking their flatulence for indoor smoking.

The couple appeared before the city's Landlord and Tenant Board on October 29 to contest the eviction. They had been renting the main floor and basement of a converted duplex, while their landlord occupied the floor above.

The queer horror-comedy duo, who perform under the name Creepy Boys, claimed their landlord accused them of smoking indoors after air quality monitors in her apartment repeatedly recorded poor readings. However, the couple insisted that the sensors were picking up their excessive farting.

Taking to their GoFundMe page, the comedians wrote, "We are being wrongfully evicted because we fart too much. Really. This is not a joke. We wish we were joking."

They further alleged that the eviction, officially being pursued on grounds of "personal use", was actually retaliation for asserting their tenant rights.

"We are currently being evicted for“personal use” but we believe this is retribution for us enforcing our tenants rights, as well as, our landlords belief that the poor air quality readings in her unit are from us smoking. When in fact, the air quality monitor is reading our farts. Again, this is not a joke."

The couple also recalled how they initially considered the apartment a dream find after spending nearly five years moving between temporary accommodations, Airbnb stays and sublets while travelling for work.

"Prior to this apartment, we lived out of our suitcases for nearly five years. Hopping from gig to gig, one Airbnb or sublet to another. Slowly accumulating things for our future home, where we might one day live," they said.

'It Has To Be Farts'

The dispute reportedly began taking shape around 10 months ago. In December 2025, their landlord, who suffers from a chronic lung condition, informed them that she was investigating poor air quality readings inside her apartment. Since both units shared the same air duct system, the tenants were also drawn into the investigation.

The comedians said they tried several measures to identify the source of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), ruling out household appliances and air fresheners through repeated experiments.

Concerned about the persistent readings, they asked the landlord to hire an air quality specialist. However, the request was allegedly rejected over concerns about the expense, unless the couple agreed to foot the bill if testing identified them as the source.

"We asked our landlord to bring in an air quality specialist, as we felt we had exhausted our abilities to determine the source of the VOCs. She denied this request citing the cost, unless we agreed to pay for whatever testing needed to be done if we turned out to be the source," they said.

The couple subsequently consulted a public health specialist and learned that VOC readings could fluctuate in response to bodily functions. This prompted them to suspect that their flatulence might be responsible for the mysterious overnight spikes in air pollution readings.

"Farts. It's farts. It has to be farts," they said.

Meanwhile, the couple has raised approximately Rs 2.26 lakh (CAD $3,400) through GoFundMe to cover their legal expenses as they continue completing a three-month tour.