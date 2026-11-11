Kerala Anganwadi Horror: 3-Year-Old Allegedly Beaten, Ears Twisted For Wetting Pants Child Rights Panel Steps In

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken action after an allegation that an Anganwadi worker slapped a three-year-old kid for peeing in his trousers. The event apparently took occurred at Anganwadi No. 98 in Kulamada in Kollam district.

The parents of the youngster said the worker slapped the boy on his hand and squeezed his ears hard after he soiled his pants while at the daycare center.

The family said the event left the boy severely disturbed and harmed his mental health. They have also said that the worker has been the subject of similar allegations in the past.

The parents allegedly said they provided medical documents, a doctor's report and images of the child's injuries in their complaint to the Child Rights Commission.

The filings were meant to bolster the family's accusations and describe the damage the youngster reportedly suffered.

The incidence has come to the notice of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and it has now opened a case and requested explanations from the appropriate authorities.

The Kollam Rural Superintendent of Police, the Parippally Station House Officer, the District Child Development Officer, and the District Child Protection Officer have all been asked to provide explanations to the Commission.

The officials have been requested to address the accusations and offer information related to the event.

The charges against the Anganwadi worker are yet to be proved in the investigation. There were no immediate information available regarding any police action or departmental proceedings.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of young children in daycares and the need to treat them with dignity and respect.