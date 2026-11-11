'The Ball Probably Doesn't Swing As Much': Boult On Adapting To Modern-Day Batting Demands

MENAFN - IANS) Abu Dhabi, Nov 11 (IANS) New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult believes modern-day batting demands have made life increasingly challenging for bowlers, with the ball offering less swing and high-scoring contests becoming a regular feature across formats.

Boult, who built his career on exploiting new-ball movement, said bowlers now have to find new ways to stay effective as batters keep pushing scoring boundaries.

His remarks came after he produced a disciplined spell of two overs for 10 runs and a wicket to help the Desert Eagles beat the defending champions, the Bulls, by 25 runs in a T10 contest at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

"The ball probably doesn't swing as much as it used to, and you see some big scores around the world. The game changes; there are slightly different rules, and games are late at night. You saw 400, and something chased down in an ODI. Ten years ago, did we think that would happen? No. I'm not sure where that's going to take the game," Boult said.

The left-arm pacer admitted that swing bowling remains his first love, but acknowledged that the shorter window of movement has forced him to develop variations and become more creative, particularly at the death.

"I fell in love with swing bowling. Boys idolise guys who can move the ball around, so when there is a chance to make the most of it, I try to grab it with both hands and show my skills. Hopefully I still get a few more opportunities to do that," he said.

"The ball only swings for what feels like a minimal time. As you play so much cricket, you have to find new ways to be effective and keep making yourself a better player. It doesn't always go to plan, but I like to be creative at the death with certain deliveries and try to stay a step ahead of the batter," Boult added.

The Eagles' latest victory was built on a strong recovery after a disastrous start with the bat. UAE seamer Tahir Zaman struck twice in the opening over, dismissing Kyle Mayers and Kusal Perera off successive deliveries, but Shimron Hetmyer's explosive 76 off 28 balls and Rovman Powell's 43 helped the Eagles recover to 137/7.

The Bulls began their chase spectacularly, collecting 20 runs in the first over, but Boult's control helped the Eagles wrest back the initiative. He dismissed Aneurin Donald, who made 21, and conceded just 10 runs in his two overs as the Bulls eventually finished at 112/7.

Boult said he was conscious of how quickly the momentum could change in a format where even a couple of big hits can undo a bowler's hard work.

"I try not to celebrate too much, because I know I'm only one or two maximums away from it going completely wrong. But it's a 60-ball game. One or two dot balls here and there play a massive role. If we could push the last two or three overs as far as possible, that was always going to put us in a good position," he said.

The New Zealander also spoke about enjoying the game and having familiar faces around him, adding, "My way of enjoying it is to play with a smile on my face, and I'm lucky to have one of my best mates here in the crowd to celebrate too, so that was cool."

Asked whether he had decoded the demands of franchise cricket, Boult was quick to play down the suggestion. "Definitely not. I've had some days in the sun, and some days that haven't gone to plan. I play a lot of cricket with a lot of these guys, so it's nice to come up against each other in different parts of the world and have a go," he said.

Boult also backed fellow New Zealand pacer Matt Henry as the best new-ball bowler in the world, citing his ability to generate movement irrespective of the surface. "I'm still backing Matt Henry for his ability to move the ball on any surface," he said.

The Bulls will next face Royal Desert Champions on Wednesday, while the Eagles return to action against United Tigers on Friday.