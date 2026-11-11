'Matter Of Pride And Prestige': MP Sports Min Vishwas Sarang On Bhopal Hosting Hockey Women's ACT

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 11 (IANS) Bhopal is set to host the Asian Women's Hockey Champions Trophy for the first time from November 19 to 28, with six Asian countries, including India, competing in the prestigious international tournament, as Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang said on Wednesday that it was a 'matter of pride and prestige' for the city.

Around 150 players representing India, Japan, China, Malaysia, South Korea and Thailand will participate in the tournament, which will be organised at the International Sports Complex in Barkheda Nathu, Bhopal, in association with the Asian Hockey Federation and Hockey India.

Sarang made the announcement while unveiling the official logo and trophy of the tournament at the TT Nagar Stadium and flagging off a trophy tour across the state. "It is a matter of pride and prestige for Madhya Pradesh that Bhopal is hosting this prestigious international women's hockey competition for the first time," he said.

Sarang also flagged off the Trophy Tour of the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy on Wednesday, spreading the tournament's excitement across the state and bringing fans closer to the coveted silverware.

The tournament will be played at a modern hockey stadium with a seating capacity of around 5,000. Entry will be free for spectators for all matches. All games will be held under floodlights in a day-night format, with three matches scheduled every day. On the opening day, China will face Thailand at 1 p.m., followed by Japan taking on South Korea at 3.15 p.m. Hosts India will play Malaysia in the day's much-anticipated third match at 7 p.m.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will inaugurate the tournament and the first phase of the International Sports Complex.

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar in 166 countries, giving the state an opportunity to showcase its sporting infrastructure and promote sports tourism.

Sarang said hosting the international event reflected Madhya Pradesh's growing capabilities in sports and its preparedness to organise competitions of international standards. The trophy tour, being held from November 11 to 17, will cover all 10 administrative divisions of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar, Rewa, Shahdol, Jabalpur and Narmadapuram.

Ministers, MPs and MLAs will welcome the trophy at different locations, while rallies and awareness programmes will be organised involving students, young people and sportspersons.

The minister said November would be dedicated to hockey-related activities, including a friendly match between the Indian national team and the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy team. Players from state hockey academies and feeder centres will also get an opportunity to interact with Indian and international players. Special stalls showcasing traditional tribal cuisine, handicrafts and folk arts will also be set up at the venue to highlight Madhya Pradesh's cultural heritage before international players, officials and visitors.