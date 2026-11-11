F1 Confirms Final 2 Races in Gulf Despite Iran War Tensions
(MENAFN) Formula One will stage its final two races of the season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi as planned, the sport’s governing body confirmed Tuesday, brushing aside security concerns tied to the escalating Middle East conflict.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA, made the announcement on Instagram.
“We are ready for Qatar and Abu Dhabi,” Ben Sulayem wrote on Instagram.
“We are fully prepared and committed to delivering two outstanding grands prix weekends and a spectacular conclusion to the Formula One World Championship.”
“We look forward to welcoming drivers, teams and fans to two iconic circuits for an unforgettable finish to the season,” he added.
The Qatar Grand Prix takes place Nov. 29 at Lusail International Circuit. The season then closes Dec. 6 at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.
The reassurance comes after the war between the United States, Israel and Iran upended the calendar earlier this year. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was scrapped entirely, and the Bahrain race was relocated to Malaysia.
In a separate interview with a newspaper, Ben Sulayem said the FIA is keeping a close watch on regional developments in coordination with local authorities, teams and other stakeholders. He said the body’s evaluations factor in security guidance, travel conditions and operational demands, and that participant safety remains its top priority.
The stakes on track have already been settled. Italian Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has wrapped up the drivers’ championship, while Mercedes took the constructors’ title at last weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
The series moves next to Las Vegas for a Nov. 21 race, before the two Gulf rounds close out the campaign.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA, made the announcement on Instagram.
“We are ready for Qatar and Abu Dhabi,” Ben Sulayem wrote on Instagram.
“We are fully prepared and committed to delivering two outstanding grands prix weekends and a spectacular conclusion to the Formula One World Championship.”
“We look forward to welcoming drivers, teams and fans to two iconic circuits for an unforgettable finish to the season,” he added.
The Qatar Grand Prix takes place Nov. 29 at Lusail International Circuit. The season then closes Dec. 6 at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.
The reassurance comes after the war between the United States, Israel and Iran upended the calendar earlier this year. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was scrapped entirely, and the Bahrain race was relocated to Malaysia.
In a separate interview with a newspaper, Ben Sulayem said the FIA is keeping a close watch on regional developments in coordination with local authorities, teams and other stakeholders. He said the body’s evaluations factor in security guidance, travel conditions and operational demands, and that participant safety remains its top priority.
The stakes on track have already been settled. Italian Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has wrapped up the drivers’ championship, while Mercedes took the constructors’ title at last weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
The series moves next to Las Vegas for a Nov. 21 race, before the two Gulf rounds close out the campaign.
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