Logitech Offers 7,000 Employees, Including Interns, Paid Leave To Play Video Games: 'Gaming Is Not A Waste Of Time'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Logitech, a Swiss-American manufacturer of computer peripherals, has extended paid leave to its 7,000-strong global workforce so employees can play video games ahead of next week's highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. The $13 billion tech giant has termed the initiative“Logi Game Day” and said in a statement to Fortune,“It's time to retire the stereotype that gaming is a waste of time.”

The benefit applies to everyone, from interns to contractual and permanent employees, who can choose any day until next year to play a game of their choice.

Logitech employees get gaming leave for GTA VI launch

Logitech is organising a gaming livestream at its headquarters in San Jose on November 19, coinciding with the official release of GTA VI. The event will bring employees together for gaming activities and friendly competition.

Logitech chief people officer Elaine Laird is also expected to participate in the event. However, unlike employees who may choose to use their gaming leave on the game's launch day, she plans to report to the office.

“I'm ready for some fun and (friendly) competition,” she told Fortune.

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Employees who do not wish to use their gaming leave on November 19 can avail themselves of the benefit on another date, including in 2027.

Logitech says gaming helps build workplace skills

Logitech believes gaming can help employees develop skills that are useful in professional environments.

According to the company's Ctrl Tomorrow study, 81% of gamers surveyed believe gaming helps build confidence in real-world situations, reduces anxiety and improves their everyday performance.

“Play is not the opposite of work,” Logitech's chief people officer Elaine Laird said in an official statement.

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Fortune also reported that Logitech chief financial officer Matteo Anversa plans to spend his gaming day playing Forza on a racing simulator.

GTA VI launch sparks rise in employee leave requests

Logitech's initiative comes amid expectations that GTA VI's release could lead to an increase in employee absences as gaming enthusiasts make plans to play the highly anticipated title.

Workplace data published by BambooHR shows that leave requests for November 19 are nearly 13% higher than on comparable dates in previous years.

The data further revealed that 18% of salaried employees plan to take the day off for GTA VI's launch. Meanwhile, half of the gamers planning to take leave for an upcoming game release said they would prefer calling in sick rather than formally scheduling time off.

“If employees choose to spend their Gaming Time Off exploring Vice City on launch day, you won't hear any complaints from us,” a Logitech spokesperson told Fortune.