Delhi Student, Krish Aggarwal, Wins 2026 Diana Award For Low-Cost Filter That Turns Ordinary Fans Into Air Purifiers

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Indian teenager has won the 2026 Diana Award for developing an affordable air filtration system that converts ordinary classroom fans into air purifiers, with the initiative reportedly benefiting more than 10,000 students in Delhi.

Krish Aggarwal, a student at Sanskriti School in New Delhi, was named among the recipients of the award for his work on Project Vayu, an initiative aimed at addressing indoor air pollution in schools.

According to the Diana Award's official website, the project has distributed air filters across underprivileged schools in Delhi, reaching more than 10,000 students.

Aggarwal co-founded Project Vayu with fellow student Samarth Meattle to offer schools a lower-cost alternative to commercial air purifiers.

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According to Project Vayu's website, the initiative has developed a filter that can be attached to existing classroom fans. The system does not require additional equipment or technical expertise to operate.

The filter uses electrostatically charged fibres to capture fine particulate matter, including PM2.5, which can enter classrooms from polluted outdoor air.

When the fan is switched on, the filter expands into a balloon-like structure, increasing its filtration surface area while allowing air to pass through.

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Each filter costs approximately ₹140 to manufacture and is distributed to schools free of charge. The team also provides replacement filters every month.

Project Vayu says tests conducted in a closed room recorded a reduction of more than 90% in PM2.5 concentrations within an hour. The measured concentration fell from 158 micrograms per cubic metre to 11 micrograms per cubic metre.

Project Vayu has reached more than 10,000 students

The initiative's initial programme covered 295 classrooms in Delhi. During this phase, 602 filters were produced, reaching approximately 8,000 students.

The project has since benefited more than 10,000 students, according to the Diana Award.

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The team is now planning to extend its operations to another 45 schools across New Delhi.

Alongside developing affordable filtration technology, Aggarwal has advocated for evidence-based environmental solutions and greater participation by young people in climate action.

What is the Diana Award?

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Diana Award recognises young people across the world for their social action and humanitarian work.

The award honours individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to improving lives and bringing about positive change in their communities.