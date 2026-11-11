Radisson Blu Dhaka Brings Back Poolside BBQ Buffet For Winter

The seasonal dining event began on November 5 and will continue until the start of Ramadan in 2027. It will be open every Thursday and Friday from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm.

The buffet features Marinated Chicken, Beef Steak, Buffalo Wings, German Beef and Chicken Sausages, Tiger Prawns, Blue Crab, and Silver Pomfret.

Other items include Peshawari Beef Stew, Beef Ribs, Chicken Shish Tawook, Beef Kubidha, and Turkish Lamb Meatball Kebab. Guests will also find fresh salads, seafood platters, and international hot dishes.

Several live cooking stations have been set up, including the Chicago Grilled Station, Burning Tongue Pan Fry Seafood Station, and Persian Kebab Station. The Carolina Reaper Station will serve spicier dishes for those who like extra heat.

To add a local flavor, the hotel offers live pitha and jalebi preparations. The dessert section includes cakes, pastries, and traditional sweets.

The buffet is priced at BDT 9,950 net per person. A Buy 1 Get 3 offer is available on selected bank cards.

Radisson Blu Dhaka said the event is aimed at families and friends looking for an outdoor dining experience on winter evenings in the city.

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