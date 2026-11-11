Exito Media Concepts Announces The 36Th Edition Of The Cyber Security Summit UAE

3rd November 2026 | The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Dubai, UAE, 3 November, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Exito Media Concepts, a global leader in B2B technology events and innovation-driven business platforms, proudly announces the 36th Edition of the Cyber Security Summit. Taking place at the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina on 3rd November 2026, the summit will bring together over 200+ senior cybersecurity leaders, including CISOs, CIOs, Heads of Security, risk leaders, government stakeholders, and technology decision-makers driving cyber resilience across the UAE's digital ecosystem.







Held under the theme “From Exposure to Control: Securing UAE Enterprises in an AI-Driven Threat Economy,” the summit will convene senior cyber security leaders to address cyber resilience, AI-driven security, cloud architectures, and zero-trust strategies through real-world insights, peer-led discussions, and actionable solutions to drive measurable risk reduction.

The Summit is a premier executive platform focused on securing the digital backbone of a rapidly evolving economy. As the UAE accelerates digital transformation, organizations face expanding attack surfaces and increasing complexity. The Summit will not only examine but also address the growing challenge of securing AI-driven and data-intensive environments.

This is a high-impact platform for learning, collaboration, and innovation. It brings together industry leaders to explore real-world solutions in AI, cloud, identity, and SOC while enabling meaningful peer discussions and partnerships. With focused networking and expert insights, the event delivers strong value by equipping professionals with actionable strategies to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.

Attendees will gain practical insights into emerging cyber threats, AI-Powered Security Operations, and enterprise resilience strategies from leading cyber security practitioners and Decision makers. This event offers a valuable platform for learning and networking, addressing key industry challenges and exploring practical solutions while equipping attendees with the insights and tools needed to drive organizational transformation.

Key Focus Areas at the Summit:

The 36th Edition will feature expert-led presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions covering the most critical priorities facing cyber security leaders today, including:

The UAE Cyber Reality Check: Why Security Spend Is Rising and so is the Breach Impact in the region.Cloud Transformation Created a Visibility Crisis – Most UAE Enterprises Don't Know Where Their Data Lives AnymoreYour Newest Employees Aren't Human.AI agents are the ultimate insiders: Securing AI and the humans behind itAppSec Rewritten: Securing Software in the AI EraThe Application Connectivity Journey- for agentic AI Apps in hybrid multi-cloud.Identity Is Broken – Rethinking IAM, PAM & Non-Human Identity SecurityThe AI Attack Surface Is Already Out of Control – And Your Security Team Doesn't Know Half of It, what to do about it?Securing AI Across the Enterprise: From Shadow Models to Agentic WorkflowsThe Third-Party Time Bomb: MOVEit, SaaS Sprawl & Why Your Vendors Are Your Biggest Unmanaged Attack Surface

Event Partners 2026

Cyber Security Summit UAE 2026 is proud to be supported by a distinguished group of partners:



KnowBe4

Mimecast

AlgoSec

Checkmarx

Darktrace ThreatLocker

CPD Certification

Cyber Security Summit- UAE is certified by the CPD Certification service. Attendees will receive a CPD certificate after attending the event and are eligible to earn up to 8 hours of CPD points.

Event Overview:

As part of Exito's flagship global series, the summit will convene over 200+ CISOs, CIOs, cybersecurity leaders, risk executives, and government stakeholders to address the evolving challenges and opportunities shaping the future of cyber security and digital-first era in the UAE. Through Expert led keynotes, executive panels, and real world case studies, the attendees will gain actionable insights on how organizations are strengthening their cyber defenses while enabling digital innovation.

Date: 3rd November 2026

Time: 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM

Venue: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

Website:

About Exito Media Concepts

Exito: meaning“success” is a globally recognised B2B events and media organisation with over 16 years of expertise. Delivering more than 240 conferences annually across technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and emerging enterprise sectors, Exito creates platforms that foster strategic collaboration, accelerate innovation adoption, and drive measurable business outcomes. CSS UAE is part of Exito's flagship global event series hosted across multiple international markets.

For media enquiries

Ankita Ghosh, Media & PR at Exito Media Concepts.

Phone: +91 9910943411

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