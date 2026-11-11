Goranson Bain Ausley Welcomes Family Law Attorney Brenda Marichalar To San Antonio Office

Marichalar brings courtroom experience, thoughtful advocacy, and a client-first approach to divorce and child custody matters.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - November 11, 2026 - Goranson Bain Ausley (GBA), the largest Texas law firm exclusively dedicated to family law, announces that Brenda Marichalar has joined its San Antonio office as an associate attorney. Marichalar represents clients in divorce, child custody, conservatorship, and other family law matters, bringing practical courtroom experience and a client-first approach to her practice.

Marichalar helps clients understand their legal options and make informed decisions about their families and futures. Her experience includes contested divorce and custody proceedings, mediation, and matters involving modifications and enforcement of existing court orders. She has represented clients in family courts throughout Bexar County and surrounding communities and is fluent in Spanish.

“Brenda brings the qualities we value in our attorneys: sound judgment, careful preparation, and a genuine commitment to understanding each client's circumstances,” said Kristal Thomson, a partner in GBA's San Antonio office.“Her ability to connect with clients, explain complex legal issues clearly, and advocate effectively in the courtroom makes her a strong addition to our team.”

Before pursuing her legal career, Marichalar spent two years teaching high school English in the Rio Grande Valley through Teach For America. That experience continues to shape her approach to practicing law, particularly her emphasis on listening, communicating clearly, and helping clients understand the decisions that will affect their families.

“Family law is personal, and I know how overwhelming the process can feel,” said Marichalar.“My goal is to make sure clients feel heard, understand their options, and have a clear path forward. I want them to know that every decision we make has a purpose and that we're working toward a future they can feel confident about.”

Marichalar earned her law degree from St. Mary's University School of Law, where she received the Pro Bono and Public Service Award and earned Best Oral Advocate honors at the 2023 Hispanic National Bar Association Moot Court Competition. She also served as a judicial intern with the Texas Fourth Court of Appeals and gained experience assisting Spanish-speaking clients through law school legal service programs. In 2025, she was recognized by Scene in SA magazine as a Top Family Lawyer.

Her addition strengthens GBA's San Antonio team, led by Board Certified family law attorneys Kristal Thomson and Charla Davies. The office combines local knowledge and personal attention with the resources and experience of GBA's statewide family law practice.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest law firm in Texas exclusively dedicated to family law, with more than 55 attorneys across eight offices in Austin, Dallas, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, Plano, and San Antonio. More than 30 of its attorneys are Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm represents clients in complex divorce, high-net-worth property division, child custody, mediation, Collaborative Divorce, and family law appeals. Known for its constructive, strategic, and client-first approach, GBA helps clients navigate high-stakes family law matters and move forward with confidence.

Learn more about Brenda Marichalar at .

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